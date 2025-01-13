Dec 26 was a big one for Bitcoin as it saw a sharp 4% dip to $95,000 as a result of a TradingView glitch that falsely reported Bitcoin dominance crashing to 0%. That caused a knee jerk market reaction, which ended up in 33 million pounds worth of BTC long liquidation within four hours. A 11% drop in Dogecoin added to the market volatility. Therefore, more investors are considering holding promising projects like DexBoss (DEBO) that offer memecoin attraction with DeFi features. DexBoss presents staking rewards and seamless DEX integration, which will mean exceptional returns; it is a top pick for the next crypto bull run.

Top 7 Coins for Next Crypto Bull Run

DexBoss (DEBO) Aureal One (DLUME) yPredict (YPRED) Toncoin (TON) Pepe (PEPE) Cronos (CRO) Mantle (MNT)

These coins stand out because of the strength of their community and the innovative use of the blockchain. The rising stars, DexBoss and six other promising projects, are poised to dominate with serious returns during the crypto holiday surge.

1. DexBoss (DEBO)

As a DeFi meme and crypto coin, DexBoss distinguishes itself as another Crypto-IPO game changer with the effect of virality of meme coins with real DeFi utility. With its unique staking rewards system and the DEBO token as the driving force of the ecosystem, users and liquidity providers have never had it so good. The DexBoss presale comes in at just $0.011, with expectation to generate 1000x profits in the next crypto bull run.

Listing sends presale price to $0.0505, meaning early investors have up to 15x potential gain. High liquidity, low fees, real-time trading, and over 2,000 cryptocurrencies are supported by DexBoss. With a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens and a deflationary buyback and burn mechanism, it’s an excellent investment. DexBoss is set for phenomenal growth, thanks to its roadmap, community support, and utility, ensuring it’s everyone’s favorite pick in the play to win.

2. Aureal One (DLUME)

Aureal One is revolutionising the blockchain gaming and metaverse space with the help of an advanced AI and blockchain. The outlier among these projects remains its DLUME token; it’s creating a decentralized prediction ecosystem, with a price of $0.0011 during presale and is already attracting market sentiments, predicting its worth to reach $1 by 2025.

Aureal One uses advanced ZK-Rollups technology with nearly free and high-speed transactions, making it perfect for game developers and players. Two of the projects hosted by Aureal One include Darklume and Clash of Tiles, with a goal to seize the upcoming $250 billion gaming market by 2025. As the next crypto bull run approaches, DLUME is on the radar as the next crypto to watch thanks to real-world use and real-world adoption, easy growth, and long-term value for early investors.

3. yPredict (YPRED)

yPredict has taken the future of altcoins by combining AI-driven financial insights with the buzz of memecoins. And, as this YPRED presale gathers steam, it offers immense benefits to those who target to make profit the next crypto bull run; yPredict.ai employs highly superior AI and ML technologies, making YPRED the best crypto to buy now. Through real-time market predictions and trading tools to help you improve your trading strategy, the YPRED token powers a growing community of developers and traders.

Ypredict is set to gain huge profits during the crypto holiday surge with a limited supply of 100 million tokens, high APY staking rewards and a unique ecosystem. As the market readies for the next bullish wave, YPRED is a must watch; the coin has the potential to get close to $1 very soon.

4. Ton Coin (TON)

The Open Network’s native cryptocurrency, Toncoin, provides great scalability and speed, and is one of the leaders in the blockchain industry. However, with this next crypto bull run approaching, marvelous technological ability might create tremendous adoption and added value.

It seems Toncoin has established itself as a promising crypto asset given its seamless integration in decentralized applications, and a growing ecosystem. If you’re an investor thinking about the next bull market, keep Toncoin on your radar for some big long term gains.

5. Pepe coin (PEPE)

As a meme coin supported by an engaged community, PEPE, which draws inspiration from internet culture, has grown popular very quickly. As the next crypto bull run approaches, PEPE can blow up with viral potential.

PEPE is known for its playful origin yet promising market presence, by which it is attracting attention of investors. In the run up to the next crypto bull run cycle, PEPE’s unique positioning with hype and community strength is a coin to look out for.

6. Cronos (CRO)

The native token of the Cronos blockchain is Cronos (CRO), meant to power decentralized applications and DeFi projects on the blockchain. Due to its robust infrastructure and fast growing ecosystem, Cronos is gaining pace in the crypto world.

Cronos is a fast, scalable network that is competing itself as a strong figure in the blockchain market. Because of its utility and growing adoption, it’s a coin to watch for long term growth.

7. Mantle (MNT)

Mantle is next gen L2 infrastructure built for performance and scale using a modular architecture. It’s an innovative approach that is attracting devs and projects as the means for seamless decentralized experiences.

Mantle places an emphasis on efficiency and interoperability, making it among blockchain projects that are creating a space all their own. When you look at incorporating into its ecosystem, this is a really compelling crypto investment to get into.

Next Crypto for 1000x

With the next crypto bull run approaching, these are seven coins that stand out as picks that could deliver massive returns when the crypto market rouses itself from its current slumber. Yet the one best among them with DeFi applications is DexBoss (DEBO), which has a better mix of altcoin energy and also DeFi applications. As an ecosystem with 1000X projected growth and a crowd of innovative use cases, DexBoss is a must-have for savvy investors. Coupled with other big hitters, such as Mantle and yPredict, these assets could reap life-changing gains by 2025.