Discover the Elegance of The Empire Lounge and Restaurant

Nestled in the heart of Historic Old Town Louisville, The Empire Lounge and Restaurant has been a mainstay on Main Street since 2008. Known for its signature American comfort food and an upscale atmosphere, this charming restaurant has become a beloved gem for locals and visitors alike. Under the expert leadership of Chef Jeff Osaka, The Empire continues its tradition of excellence, offering a dining experience that’s as elegant as it is memorable.

A Legacy of Excellence

The Empire Lounge and Restaurant first opened its doors in 2008, founded by Chef Jim Cohen and managed by his daughter, Lexi Scott. Since its inception, The Empire has carved out a reputation for serving American comfort food with a twist. The cozy yet upscale environment quickly became a favorite spot for those seeking both great food and an inviting ambiance.

In the summer of 2019, The Empire underwent renovations and a partial ownership change. Despite the transformation, the essence of the restaurant remained intact, and the management continued to uphold its standards of excellence. Today, Chef Jeff Osaka, a James Beard-nominated chef, runs the kitchen, breathing new life into the classic American offerings that The Empire is known for.

Chef Jeff Osaka: A Culinary Visionary

Chef Jeff Osaka is the culinary force behind The Empire Lounge and Restaurant. His career is a testament to his passion for the culinary arts, which spans over 25 years. Born in Los Angeles, a city known for its diverse food culture, Osaka has always been drawn to the world of restaurants. Over the years, he has worked with some of the most renowned chefs in the industry, including Wolfgang Puck at Chinois Las Vegas and Bradley Ogden at One Market.

What sets Chef Osaka apart is his ability to blend different culinary influences into his dishes. During his time at Chinois Las Vegas, he mastered the art of marrying Asian cuisine with French techniques. This unique approach became a hallmark of his cooking, and he carried this philosophy with him as he moved through various ventures.

In 1998, Osaka opened his first restaurant in Jackson Hole, Wyoming—Restaurant Terroir—followed by the Asian-inspired Koshu in 2000. In 2008, he brought his expertise to Denver, where he opened twelve, a seasonal restaurant that changed its menu every month, offering guests an ever-evolving dining experience. Over the course of six years, twelve became a highly regarded establishment, known for its creative dishes and dedication to seasonal ingredients.

Chef Osaka’s accomplishments didn’t stop there. In 2014, he received a James Beard Foundation Best Chef Southwest semifinalist nomination. He went on to open several other successful ventures, including Osaka Ramen and Sushi-Rama, both of which became iconic spots in Denver’s RiNo Arts District.

Today, Chef Osaka is revamping The Empire Lounge and Restaurant, infusing his creativity and culinary expertise into the establishment. His vision for The Empire blends the restaurant’s beloved American comfort food with his signature style, creating an elevated dining experience that has quickly gained a loyal following.

The Menu: Classic American with a Modern Twist

At The Empire Lounge and Restaurant, you’ll find a menu that showcases the best of American comfort food, all served with a modern flair. Whether you’re in the mood for a hearty steak, fresh seafood, or a flavorful vegetarian dish, there’s something to satisfy every palate.

One of the standout features of The Empire’s menu is its commitment to using high-quality, locally sourced ingredients. This dedication ensures that each dish is as fresh as it is flavorful, reflecting the rich culinary traditions of the United States.

Some of the most popular dishes include:

The Empire Burger: A juicy, perfectly cooked burger served with house-made pickles, crispy fries, and your choice of cheese.

Pan-Seared Scallops: Tender scallops seared to perfection and paired with a light, citrus-infused sauce that highlights the freshness of the seafood.

Braised Short Ribs: Slow-braised short ribs served with creamy mashed potatoes and a savory red wine reduction.

Vegetarian Options: The Empire also offers several vegetarian options, such as the roasted vegetable risotto and quinoa-stuffed peppers, making it an ideal choice for guests with dietary preferences.

In addition to its main menu, The Empire offers a rotating selection of seasonal specials that change regularly. These dishes showcase Chef Osaka’s creativity, using the best ingredients available each season.

The Ambiance: Elegance Meets Comfort

Walking into The Empire Lounge and Restaurant, you’ll immediately feel the warmth and sophistication that defines the space. The interior is a harmonious blend of modern design elements and classic touches, creating a welcoming atmosphere that feels both upscale and comfortable.

The restaurant’s open layout allows for plenty of natural light to flood the space, with large windows that offer a view of historic Main Street. The elegant bar area serves as the focal point, where guests can enjoy craft cocktails and a carefully curated wine list.

Whether you’re here for a casual dinner with friends, a romantic evening out, or a special celebration, The Empire provides the perfect setting for any occasion. The ambiance is relaxed yet refined, making it an ideal destination for both casual diners and those looking to indulge in a more sophisticated experience.

Events and Special Occasions

In addition to its regular menu, The Empire Lounge and Restaurant is also a fantastic venue for hosting special events. From intimate gatherings to large celebrations, the restaurant offers a variety of options to suit your needs.

The Empire’s team can assist with event planning, ensuring that every detail is taken care of. Whether you’re hosting a birthday party, a corporate event, or a wedding rehearsal dinner, The Empire provides a beautiful and memorable setting for your celebration.

For those looking to enjoy the restaurant’s excellent food and service at home, The Empire also offers catering services. Whether you’re hosting a small gathering or a large event, their catering menu can be tailored to meet your needs, bringing the same high-quality food and exceptional service to your doorstep.

A Commitment to Community

The Empire Lounge and Restaurant is more than just a place to eat; it’s an integral part of the Louisville community. Since its opening in 2008, The Empire has been committed to supporting local businesses and fostering a sense of community. The restaurant frequently partners with local farmers, artisans, and vendors to source ingredients, ensuring that every dish is not only fresh but also supports the local economy.

Additionally, The Empire is a popular spot for community events and gatherings. Whether it’s hosting a local charity event or participating in a food festival, the restaurant’s involvement in the community has helped solidify its reputation as a cornerstone of Old Town Louisville.

The Empire Lounge and Restaurant: A Timeless Favorite

With its rich history, exceptional food, and inviting atmosphere, The Empire Lounge and Restaurant continues to be a beloved destination for food lovers and those seeking an elegant dining experience. Chef Jeff Osaka’s culinary expertise has breathed new life into this iconic restaurant, and his dedication to quality and innovation ensures that The Empire remains a top choice for anyone looking to enjoy classic American comfort food with a modern twist.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or a first-time visitor, a meal at The Empire Lounge and Restaurant promises to be an unforgettable experience. Come and discover the elegance of The Empire Lounge and Restaurant for yourself—you won’t be disappointed!

