Diligent launches AI-driven enhancements to improve board and leadership performance.

Diligent has launched AI-driven enhancements to improve board and leadership performance.

Diligent’s recent integration with Google Drive allows users to securely upload Google Docs and other files directly into board books, saving time spent on meetings.

What did Diligent launch?

Diligent, a leading GRC SaaS company, on Thursday announced new features within the Diligent One Platform to empower boards and leaders to boost efficiency, streamline board meeting preparation, and strengthen risk oversight. Key features include new AI Smart Prep capabilities for insightful question recommendations ahead of board meetings, a Google Drive integration for faster, simpler, and secure board preparation, and an expanded Education & Templates Library with over 150 tailored governance resources.

Ana Dutra, Board Director at Pembina Pipeline Corporation and CarParts.com, commented, “In today’s rapidly evolving governance landscape, being equipped with the right resources to drive decision making and ask informed questions is essential. Tailored educational content and AI-driven meeting preparation helps boards and leaders uphold their governance responsibilities more effectively, ensuring they remain agile and informed as the expectations for leadership continues to rise.”

Nithya Das, Chief Legal and Chief Administrative Officer at Diligent, said, “Diligent’s new Education & Templates Library, AI-powered capabilities and leading integrations reflect our commitment to providing boards and executives with the practical tools and expert guidance needed to navigate today’s complex governance environment. These tools and resources give organizations the advantage of building knowledge and supporting compliance in an evolving regulatory landscape while increasing efficiencies and reducing costs.”

New Features

The company said that its recent integration with Google Drive allows users to securely upload Google Docs and other files directly into board books, saving time spent on meeting preparation and empowering collaborators to contribute their documents with ease. Diligent’s platform and integration with leading productivity tools cuts meeting preparation time in half, according to a Total Economic Impact Diligent Board & Leadership Collaboration commissioned study, conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Diligent.

Diligent’s expanded Education & Templates

According to the report, Diligent’s expanded Education & Templates Library provides governance professionals with customized educational content and best-practice templates across areas such as artificial intelligence, cyber risk, governance and board structure, and private, public, and pre-IPO organizations.

Diligent’s new Director & Officer (D&O) questionnaire templates, developed with global law firm Goodwin, and board evaluation and assessment questionnaire templates, developed by the Diligent Institute, build on existing resources within the Diligent One Platform to aid organizations in managing critical governance responsibilities and meeting regulatory requirements with ease, the company said.

Diligent is the leading GRC SaaS company, empowering more than 1 million users and 700,000 board members and leaders to make better decisions, faster. The Diligent One Platform helps organizations connect their entire GRC practice — including governance, risk, compliance, audit and ESG — to bring clarity to complex risk, stay ahead of regulatory changes and deliver impactful insights, in one consolidated view.