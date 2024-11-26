Digitalis Marketing Agency has Launched, Transforming Exposure for Businesses

London-Based Digital Marketing Agency Digitalis has announced its full scale launch, which brings forward a suite of holistic marketing services for companies operating in the digital space.

With over 10 years combined experience in the digital marketing space, Digitalis is on a mission to consolidate and simplify digital marketing services for online businesses. With a strong focus on story-driven narratives, companies now have a one-stop shop for all aspects of a rounded positioning and branding strategy that will transform public perception.

Digitalis’ Core Services

Identifying the need for marketing services which don’t force companies into retainer contracts without delivering results, Digitalis has committed to providing transparent and up-front deliverables, with full flexibility in delivering both guaranteed retainer plans, and one-time campaigns. Digitalis’ core services include:

Media Placements – A hands-free way to gain compelling, story-driven coverage that inspires, using an extensive list of journalist and news site connections built over 7 years.

Press Release Distribution – Allowing businesses to communicate with the wider market vital updates and developments which keeps their business ahead of the curve, via a network of over 1000 news sites.

F1 & Sports Sponsorship – Giving unrivalled access to prestigious sporting events worldwide, from the world of F1, to La Liga, the English Premier League, and more.

Programmatic & Digital Ads – Giving companies the expert advice and management to serve professionally designed ads with the highest ROI.

Influencer Marketing – Allowing firms to connect organically with potential customers by leveraging Digitalis’ relationships with hand-picked influencers in any vertical.

The way we consume content is constantly changing.

In the fast-moving landscape of online business, forward-thinking companies need an external agency which clicks into their ecosystem with as little friction as possible.

Adaptability and Flexibility are at our core.

As a small, agile team, we take a deep dive into your needs to provide a holistic approach to securing your company market-leading exposure to bring in new clients, promote brand awareness, drive traffic, and improve SEO to reach your full potential.

Partner-Powered Services

Digitalis’ core services are designed in a way that leverages founders Alex Thurston and Amy Caddick’s 10 years of digital marketing, however outside of this experience there are additional areas which Digitalis know are paramount for scaling businesses. Alongside their in-house core services, Digitalis offer three additional service areas, powered by industry-leading companies in their respective areas:



Branding & Design – Powered by Kensho Agency , based in Gibraltar.

Pay Per Click Ads – Powered by Fueld , based in the UK.

Search Engine Optimisation – Powered by Jumping Spider , based in Spain.

Launch Offer

To celebrate the launch of Digitalis, new customers can enjoy the following discounts on selected core services:



10% off of selected core services until 30/12/24

Any digital company looking to take their digital marketing to the next level should get in contact via the website today.