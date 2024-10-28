DigitalBridge Expands Its Portfolio and Acquires Yondr Group

DigitalBridge has expanded its portfolio and acquired Yondr Group.

Takeaway Points

Yondr will continue to operate as an individual company within DigitalBridge’s portfolio, leveraging DigitalBridge’s support, expertise, and experience.

Citi served as its exclusive financial advisor, with White & Case LLP as its legal counsel, while DigitalBridge engaged Linklaters as legal advisors.

The deal is expected to close in early 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Why did DigitalBridge want to acquire Yondr Group?

Yondr Group (“Yondr”), a global developer and operator of hyperscale data centers, said in a press release on Monday that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge”), a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure, has reached an agreement to acquire it through one of its managed investment funds (the “DigitalBridge Fund”).

Yondr has established itself as a key player in the digital infrastructure sector, addressing the complex data center capacity demands of the world’s largest technology companies through the development and operation of sustainable data centers worldwide. The company has more than 420 MW of capacity committed to hyperscalers, with significant additional land to support a total potential capacity of over 1 GW, Yondr said.

Jon Mauck, Senior Managing Director at DigitalBridge, said that Yondr’s assets and strong relationships with leading hyperscale clients match with DigitalBridge’s vision to support the future of digital infrastructure.

“Yondr’s assets and strong relationships with leading hyperscale clients align with DigitalBridge’s vision to support the future of digital infrastructure. Yondr enhances our existing data center portfolio and strengthens our ability to support hyperscalers. Together, we are well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for hyperscale data centers – fueled by AI, cloud computing, and the ongoing digital transformation across industries,” Mauck said.

The partnership

According to Yondr, it will continue to operate as an individual company within DigitalBridge’s portfolio, leveraging DigitalBridge’s support, expertise, and experience. This partnership will also improve Yondr’s ability to serve its clients more effectively while accelerating global expansion efforts.

Yondr said that Citi served as its exclusive financial advisor, with White & Case LLP as its legal counsel, while DigitalBridge engaged Linklaters as legal advisors, Deloitte for financial and tax due diligence, Ramboll for technical expertise, and Nomura for financing support.

When will the deal close?

The deal is expected to close in early 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, the company said.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages over $84 billion of infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

About Yondr Group

Yondr Group is a global developer, owner, and operator of hyperscale data centers. The company specialises in delivering and operating dedicated infrastructure that is engineered for scale. As an organisation, our mission—’Global capacity responsible delivery’—ensures that we achieve our vision of a tomorrow without constraints.