Digital Catapult has launched two initiatives to revolutionize global supply chains.

Takeaway Points

Digital Catapult Launches Two Initiatives to Revolutionize Global Supply Chains.

The first focused on seamless trade across borders and the second on product carbon footprint measurement, with a view to improving global supply chain resilience and advancing international industrial sustainability.

What did Digital Catapult Launch?

Digital Catapult announced on Wednesday its first International Supply Chain Accelerator, set to transform global supply chains through the application of deep tech solutions. It also launched two initiatives: the first focused on Seamless Trade Across Borders and the second on Product Carbon Footprint Measurement, with a view to improving global supply chain resilience and advancing international industrial sustainability.

The company said that the programme has helped over 40 startups and SMEs to secure more than £3 million in funding so far.

Sumit Sinha, Founder & CTO at Kavida AI, said, “At Kavida, we build AI agents that deliver end-to-end supply chain visibility and automate post-order processes. After successfully partnering with Digital Catapult and UK manufacturing SMEs to achieve national-scale visibility, we are excited to join the Seamless Trade Across Borders program. This opportunity aligns with our vision of developing AI agents that empower businesses to conduct seamless cross-border trade at scale by providing trade data standardisation capabilities, enhanced global supply chain visibility, and robust automation capabilities.”

Tim Lawrence, Director of the Digital Supply Chain Hub at Digital Catapult, commented, “In the last decade, the volume of cross-border trade has increased by around 25%, demonstrating the economic value of imports and exports, and the need to streamline international trade processes. Through the application of deep tech solutions, participating companies will be empowered to solve some of the most pressing global supply chain challenges, and advance industrial sustainability around the world. This new chapter builds on the success of the Digital Supply Chain Hub so far, and I have no doubt that each company will shape future supply chains for the better.”

The Two Initiatives

The first initiative, the Seamless Trade Across Borders project, aims to enhance cross-border trade and is supported by Leonardo UK and BAE Systems, the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), and BT Group. It will support the UK Government’s Electronic Trade Documents Act, which could unlock £25 billion in economic growth, and comes as over 60% of international trade transactions are expected to be digitalised within the next five years, the company said.

According to the report, the second initiative, the Product Carbon Footprint Measurement project, has been shaped by the growing number of countries pledging to achieve net zero emissions, which now influences approximately 70% of global CO2 emissions. In collaboration with the Partnership for Carbon Transparency (PACT), this work will help to drive significant advancements in how carbon footprint data is measured and exchanged internationally, with support from Unilever, GS1 UK and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

About Digital Catapult

Digital Catapult is the UK authority on advanced digital technology. Bringing together industry leaders, researchers and startups, They accelerate digital technology adoption to benefit the UK – breaking down barriers, de-risking innovation, opening up markets and responsibly shaping the products, services and experiences of the future.