Did Kaspa Over Promise & Under Deliver? A Few Reason Traders Are Adopting BlockDAG Instead!

Kaspa (KAS) and BlockDAG (BDAG) were always going to be pitted against each other – they both seek to solve the same industry problems by accelerating transaction speed, both use the DAG technology and have consistently tried to put an emphasis on community building.

As they each try to pave their own way traders are constantly monitoring and waiting. All it takes is a few slip-ups, a slow adoption rate, and losing your valued community to give one of these coins a leg up. It just so happens that while the Kaspa blockchain has fallen into a lull – BlockDAG has ramped up.

Kaspa Blockchain Is Facing Key Limitations

The Kaspa blockchain operates on the unique GHOSTDAG protocol, enabling high block rates by allowing multiple blocks to coexist in parallel. While this structure promises scalability, with goals of reaching 10 or even 100 blocks per second, Kaspa faces certain challenges.

Notably, the coin’s absence from major exchanges like Binance and Coinbase limits its accessibility and hinders broader adoption. Kaspa has also seen decreasing mining rewards that have begun to impact its appeal among miners, making its growth more uncertain as competing cryptocurrencies continue to surge.

While the Kaspa blockchain has potential, it remains in a competitive struggle to maintain upward momentum in the face of market pressures and limited accessibility.

BlockDAG Is What Kaspa Wanted To Be

BlockDAG’s blockchain technology is drawing significant attention, with ongoing conversations for listings on major crypto exchanges, further solidifying its presence in the market.

Built on a unique, highly scalable structure, BlockDAG offers flexibility for miners with multiple mining options from a TG game, a mobile mining app & ASIC-based mining rigs. This mining ease, combined with advanced DAG technology, allows BlockDAG to handle high transaction speeds without compromising security.

On the testnet, BlockDAG demonstrated robust performance, with thousands of developers testing features like real-time transaction monitoring, smart contract deployment, NFT minting, and staking capabilities. Its success here showcases the platform’s ability to scale, manage high demand, and attract both individual and institutional interest in a way that Kaspa has been unable to maintain.

Top 3 Reasons To Accumulate BDAG Now!

It is only natural for people to select a leader, it is seen in the animal Kingdom between 2 alpha males and even in presidential elections. BlockDAG and Kaspa, as long as both are still around, will be in a fight for top DAG continuously.

But there are 3 key points that are currently putting BlockDAG ahead of Kaspa:

Commitment to community & the user experience: BlockDAG has maintained its stance on the importance of community and rewarding the community for backing the project, especially in these early stages. Only halfway through the presale BlockDAG has offered bonuses, giveaways, 3 ways to mine BDAG and has completely rebranded its website for a more comprehensive and intuitive user experience.

Accelerated timeline: BlockDAG has a very fast-paced timeline and roadmap. BlockDAG’s presale launched in March of this year, is halfway through the presale. The project has raised over $102 million, pushed the coins value up to $0.0206 showing early adopters 1960% ROI, and has sold 14.5 billion coins. Not only are the numbers impressive but they have already launched to the testnet with the mainnet coming within the next 2 months.

Mining is easy: With 3 different ways to mine and even tiers within those mining methods, BlockDAG has given new and seasoned crypto miners varying points of entry. The TG Miner – which allows users to play a simple tap game within the Telegram app, the X1 app that works in the background on your phone without draining the battery and finally physical rigs that can be easily purchased on their website from the X10 – X30.

Kaspa VS BlockDAG – Final Thoughts

It is not that Kaspa is bad but more that BlockDAG is just better and that is all it takes. Kaspa laid a lot of groundwork but ultimately BlockDAG is meeting expectations, timelines, and community management needs better than its competitors.

Placing value in the right places and capitalising on the positive market response. If there is one thing to be learned from BlockDAGs success is to never take the foot off the gas. Moving quickly and efficiently is what is giving BlockDAG an edge over Kaspa.

