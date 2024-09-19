DICT establishes an affiliate in Singapore and starts full-scale overseas expansion. Taking on the world with a social experiment community in the Web 3.0 era!

DICT (operated by Link & Innovation, Inc.), a social experiment community for co-creation innovation using Web 3.0/ DAO, based at DICT CUBE TOKYO in Shibuya-City, Tokyo, has established its first overseas base, an affiliated company, in Singapore.

■What is the purpose of DICT, now in its third year since establishment, establishing an affiliate in Singapore?

DICT, now in its third year since its founding, has adopted the motto of “Taking on the world with a social experiment community in the Web 3.0 era!” and has established DICT INVESTMENT WORKS PTE. LTD. (Singapore), positioning Singapore as a gateway to Asia and the global market.

Singapore is an early adopter of innovation, shifting its strategy from a trading and financial hub to an innovation hub as part of a national transformation. In particular, as a country that is implementing digital innovation in the Web 3.0 era, the new company plans to implement the following action plan set out by DICT with Singapore at its core.

▪️Co-creation with experts from various fields both in Japan and overseas

▪️Digitization and liquidation of tangible and intangible assets through NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens)

▪️Planning and producing to support creative and expressive activities

▪️Realizing Management 3.0 through DICT DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization)

▪️ A new era of fundraising (token financing) through Web 3.0

■Comment from DICT Founder and Community Owner

Why is the centralized management model, which at first glance seems economically rational, now collapsing? Why is the world now returning to its roots, to the village-like communities of the good old days? The answer lies in the efforts of DICT.

We are now in an era where diverse individuals can thrive. We are moving from a society unified by centralization to one that is fused through autonomous decentralization. Now in its third year, DICT will promote the fusion of art, creative, science, and technology, and will continue to promote international co-creation innovation from Yoyogi, Shibuya-City, Tokyo! (DICT Founder and Community Owner, Shinya Yamamoto, Ph.D.)



[Brief biography of Shinya Yamamoto, Ph.D.]

He is a Japanese serial entrepreneur, social entrepreneur, business owner, investor, startup mentor, and social physicist. He is CEO of Link & Innovation, Inc. and a professor in the Social Entrepreneurship Promotion Lab. at Smart Aging Research Center, Tohoku University. In addition to his business, he has worked as a professor and part-time instructor at several universities, conducting academic and clinical research on innovation management, technology management, science for policy, cognitive science, and digital health, creating university-based startup ecosystems, and teaching activities such as the Global MBA. He has also served as a policy committee member and special researcher for various central government ministries and agencies. His specialties are chemistry (BSc), molecular biology (MSc), and technology & innovation management (PhD). He is also the founder and community owner of DICT – Design, Innovation, Co-Creation, Technology, a social experiment community for co-creation innovation using Web 3.0 /DAO.

[For more details on his profile, please see http://linkedin.com/in/shinya-yamamoto-phd-a9143724 ]

What is DICT (Design, Innovation, Co-Creation, Technology)?

Founded in March 2022 by social entrepreneur Shinya Yamamoto, Ph.D., DICT is a social experiment community for co-creation innovation using Web 3.0 /DAO. Its name is an acronym for Design, Innovation, Co-Creation, Technology. DICT CUBE TOKYO is located in Yoyogi, Shibuya-City, Tokyo, and has bases in various locations, including DICT Base Miura (Miura City, Kanagawa Prefecture), DICT Base Miyako (Miyakojima City, Okinawa Prefecture), DICT BASE FUJI (Fujiyoshida City, Yamanashi Prefecture), and DICT Base Toyooka (Toyooka City, Hyogo Prefecture). More than 10 companies have been born from DICT, including ByGaudi, Inc. and Virgo, Inc.

■ Company Profile

Company name: DICT INVESTMENT WORKS PTE. LTD.

Address: 151 CHIN SWEE ROAD #02-24

MANHATTAN HOUSE SINGAPORE (169876)

Representative: Shinya Yamamoto, Founder & CEO

Establishment date: June 27th, 2024