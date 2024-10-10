Developers Can’t Get Enough Of BlockDAG Explorer As Presale Soars to $92M, Amidst Thrilling Upswings in SOL and SHIB Prices

The battle for the top cryptocurrency of 2024 is heating up with Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL), and BlockDAG (BDAG) all in the running.

First off, Shiba Inu has seen its price jump by 20% thanks to upgrades like Shibarium and ShibaSwap boosting its ecosystem. Then, Solana’s recent price drop of 7.7% has people wondering about its future.

On BlockDAG’s side, developers are thrilled because the BlockDAG Explorer is fully up and running. Its Transaction page lets developers see network transactions as they happen, offering unmatched transparency. This feature has sparked huge interest, with BlockDAG’s presale exceeding $92 million soon to cross the $100 million mark. Experts now think BDAG’s price might hit $30 by 2030.

SHIB’s Price Hikes 20% in Six Months

Shiba Inu’s value recently soared by over 20%, reaching $0.00002031 on September 28. According to a major Shiba Inu fan, Shibtoshi, this boost is mostly because of more action within the Shiba Inu system.

New tools like the Shibarium layer-2 network are pulling in more developers and users by making transactions quicker and cheaper. Also, the system’s burn mechanism and its decentralized exchange, ShibaSwap, are adding to the excitement by helping reduce the number of coins available.

Is a $350 Price Right for SOL?

Solana (SOL) has shown strong technical performance in 2024, but it’s currently struggling with a few issues. After a recent 7.7% drop to $136.50, experts point to challenges with liquidity and general market doubts as barriers to its growth.

The expected Firedancer update should improve Solana’s ability to handle more transactions, but the blockchain needs better liquidity to fully benefit from these technical upgrades.

Additionally, economic and geopolitical concerns are keeping SOL in a tight spot. Hitting a $350 price might depend on a strong market for altcoins and renewed interest from big players.

Unraveling BlockDAG Explorer’s Transaction Page

Blockchain developers are eagerly exploring BlockDAG’s newly launched Explorer, especially its Transaction page. This feature offers a detailed look at every transaction, showing IDs, block numbers, transaction types, fees, and other details.

Each transaction ID helps users track specific transactions across the network.

Block numbers help identify the recording location and timing of a transaction.

The “Method” field clarifies the transaction type, making the purpose of each action clear. The fees are shown openly, revealing the cost of transactions and providing insights into how the network operates.

The growing popularity of BlockDAG’s Transaction page is evident in the presale figures. So far, the presale has brought in over $92 million, with more than 14 billion BDAG coins already in users’ hands. With a current price of $0.0206, BDAG is very sought after, and 23 of 45 presale batches have been sold out.

Experts predict BDAG could reach $20 by 2027 and $30 by 2030. The platform’s membership has topped 140,000, with thousands more joining each day. While BDAG is still priced at just $0.0206, the blend of advanced technology and growing community suggests this price could soar soon.

The Bottom Line

Shiba Inu has recently surged in price and improved its infrastructure, showing it’s more than just a novelty. Despite challenges, Solana is continuously improving its platform to ensure it lasts.

Meanwhile, BlockDAG has been attracting more attention since its Explorer went live. With over $92 million raised in its presale and analysts predicting BDAG could hit $30 by 2030, interest in BDAG is at an all-time high. Batch 24, currently priced at $0.0206 per coin, is about to sell out as thousands more flock to the platform.

Clearly, for anyone looking to join, “right now” might be one of the last opportunities before prices take off.

