Devart Launches dbForge SQL Complete 7.0: A Game-Changing Toolkit for Simplifying SQL Tasks and Solving Modern Database Issues 

For over 25 years, Devart has been a household name in data management tools. Currently, it’s trusted by over 500,000 users, including 65% of Fortune 100 companies and industry giants like SpaceX and Pfizer. Over the years, Devart’s tools have become integral to the daily workflow of SQL professionals, helping them manage and optimize complex data with ease.

Now, with the release of dbForge SQL Complete 7.0, Devart is taking things up a notch. This update introduces real-time script optimization, smarter code suggestions, and even deeper integrations, making it easier than ever to handle complex SQL tasks. Developers and DBAs can now write faster, more efficient code without the usual headaches. It’s a game-changer that makes dealing with even the toughest SQL challenges feel effortless.

The Evolution of Database Tools and Devart’s Role in Shaping the Future

When Devart started, back in 1997, SQL development was a slow and error-prone process. Developers spent countless hours formatting queries, fixing syntax mistakes, and hunting down inefficiencies. At the time, there were few to no tools to help them.

Since then, Devart has worked tirelessly to make SQL development faster and more efficient. The launch of dbForge SQL Complete redefined the process, turning hours of query formatting and debugging into tasks that can now be completed in minutes. Early versions eliminated manual formatting and syntax checks, significantly speeding up development. By the mid-2010s, dbForge SQL Complete introduced powerful features like Query History and smart code suggestions, which quickly became essential for DBAs managing massive datasets and high-pressure environments. These features, along with others over the years, have solidified dbForge SQL Complete as a must-have tool for data professionals.

With dbForge SQL Complete 7.0, Devart continues to lead the way in SQL development, taking on the modern challenges of big data and distributed systems. Whether one is managing petabyte-scale databases or optimizing transactional queries, SQL Complete isn’t just a tool for today—it’s a partner that helps professionals stay ahead in today’s fast-paced data world.

Let’s explore how dbForge SQL Complete 7.0 can empower data professionals to work smarter—not harder.

dbForge SQL Complete 7.0: Key Features and Updates

dbForge SQL Complete 7.0 is packed with features that tackle the everyday challenges of modern SQL development.

T-SQL Code Analyzer: A Personal SQL Mentor

The T-SQL Code Analyzer, exclusive to dbForge SQL Complete 7.0’s Enterprise Edition, has been described by some users as a personal SQL mentor or tutor. It helps users analyze their scripts, detect flaws, and provide better solutions. Whether diagnosing missing indexes, redundant operations, or overlooked optimizations, the Analyzer empowers developers to tackle problems precisely.

t-sql analyzer

Imagine running a critical query only to face performance bottlenecks. The T-SQL Code Analyzer steps in to identify poorly written queries, highlight problem areas, and offers practical fixes to turn slow scripts into fast, efficient ones. With just one click, developers get clear, practical feedback, making troubleshooting faster and easier. This tool not only saves hours of debugging but also helps simplify workflows and keep everything running smoothly.

Seamless Integration with the Latest Tools

Devart’s dbForge SQL Complete 7.0 integrates seamlessly with the latest versions of Microsoft SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS) 20.2 and Visual Studio 2022, fitting naturally into the tools developers already use. By embedding directly into these environments, it eliminates compatibility issues and streamlines the development process.

Whether debugging stored procedures or formatting queries, dbForge SQL Complete 7.0 works alongside the developer, offering real-time suggestions and optimizations that save time and reduce errors. This smart integration turns SQL Complete into a natural extension of a developer’s workflow, helping teams focus less on tedious tasks and more on delivering results.

Smarter, Faster Code Prompting

With dbForge SQL Complete 7.0, SQL coding just got a lot easier and faster. The upgraded code prompting feature helps developers complete tasks more efficiently and with fewer mistakes. For example, adding non-aggregated columns to GROUP BY statements is now a breeze—just use the drop-down lists to add them all at once or in a custom order, without the hassle of typing everything manually.

Code prompting

For those working with graph databases, the new support for T-SQL graph functions like EDGE_ID_FROM_PARTS makes writing queries smoother. Now, developers can focus more on analyzing data relationships and less on worrying about syntax. Plus, with the new support for implicit procedure execution, validating stored procedures is simpler—no need to use the EXEC command explicitly, saving time and reducing complexity.

SQL Query History: Find What You Need, When You Need It

The SQL Query History feature in dbForge SQL Complete 7.0 has been redesigned for efficiency. Finding the queries you need is quicker and easier than ever. The new toolbar now includes a simple dropdown to select the date range, along with a handy “Clear” button, making it faster to navigate through past queries without endless scrolling.

Query history

A highly requested update—user-defined layout persistence—is now live. No more resetting column layouts when you restart SSMS. This small but mighty tweak makes your workflow smoother, saving time and reducing frustration. With these upgrades, SQL Complete 7.0 is making database professionals’ lives easier, streamlining everyday tasks, and boosting productivity.

Command-Line Automation: Set It and Forget It

Managing databases just got a whole lot easier with dbForge SQL Complete 7.0’s command-line automation. The new “Find Invalid Objects” feature quickly scans through databases and generates scripts to fix any broken or invalid items—saving teams hours of tedious manual checks.

Automation

Along with this, the SQL Formatter Wizard ensures that scripts are consistently formatted across teams. It automatically applies your company’s standards, so everyone’s on the same page, without the need for manual formatting. By automating these repetitive tasks, SQL Complete 7.0 lets database professionals focus on more important challenges, while keeping things organized and efficient.

The Future of dbForge SQL Complete

As data challenges grow more complex, dbForge SQL Complete is set to keep evolving to meet the needs of modern developers and DBAs. Future updates will focus on smarter features like advanced AI for real-time analysis and better integration with the latest database technologies. The goal is simple: to make SQL Complete a one-stop solution that helps professionals tackle whatever the future of data management throws their way.

Whether it’s managing sprawling distributed databases, optimizing workflows in the cloud, or tackling big data tasks, SQL Complete will stay a reliable and trusted tool. Devart’s commitment to innovation ensures that as data environments change, SQL Complete will continue to simplify the process and keep professionals ahead of the curve.

Conclusion

In a world where businesses generate a massive 2.5 quintillion bytes of data daily, managing this flood of information has never been more critical. dbForge SQL Complete 7.0 was made to solve real, everyday problems for developers and DBAs. With its smarter features, time-saving tools, and focus on reducing complexity, it helps users handle data with speed, precision, and confidence—every single day.

Get the tools you need to write cleaner, faster SQL code. Download dbForge SQL Complete 7.0 and take your SQL development to the next level.