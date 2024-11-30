Detailed instructions on the steps to register for Binance for beginners

Registering for Binance is the first step you need to take to enter the cryptocurrency trading investment space. The article below will guide you in detail step by step to register an account on Binance, helping you shorten the time and get the most necessary information to start your investment journey.

What do you need to prepare when registering for Binance?

Once you have decided to use Binance, the next step is to fully prepare your personal information to register for an account. This includes email, mobile phone number and some other identifying information such as identity card or identification card.

Having a valid email is important, as Binance sends confirmations and important notifications via email. Make sure you use a unique and secure email address, to avoid repeating emails you’ve used for other online services. Similarly, with the phone number, make sure it is working properly, as you will need to receive an authentication code via SMS.

In addition, preparing the necessary documents for the identity verification process after registering for Binance is also indispensable. You will need to take a photo of your front face along with your ID card or identification card to prove who you are and are actually using your account. Preparing complete personal information from the beginning will help shorten the time and make it easier for you to complete the next steps after registration.

5 basic steps to register for Binance

After carefully preparing the necessary steps, you can now begin the process of registering an account on Binance. The steps below will guide you in detail how to do it.

Step 1: Visit the Binance registration page

The first step to register is to visit the official Binance website. Make sure you have the correct address to avoid fake sites. When entering Binance, the homepage interface will display many useful information such as features, services and discount codes. In the right corner of the screen there is a Register button. Click on it to start the account creation process. The system will take you to the registration form. You just need to follow the instructions and fill in the necessary information.

Step 2: Provide information

Please agree to the use of all cookies, then please fill in your email address or phone number and click the “Next” button.

Note: By default, Binance allows registration via email or phone number. Additionally, you can also choose to sign up with a Google account or Apple account if you want.

If required by Binance, complete the image verification step (this step is intended to combat bot spam).

Step 3: Enter the verification code

Fill in the verification code you received via Email or Phone Number.

Step 4: Create a password

It is necessary to set a password that is at least 8 characters long, including at least 1 number and 1 capital letter, then press “Next”.

After you have entered your password, the website will notify you that you have successfully registered for an account. Just press “Next” to proceed.

Step 5: Download the Binance app to your phone

If you are doing the Binance registration through your mobile phone, the screen will switch to downloading the Binance app. Click the download button for iOS or Android and then install the application on your phone to use Binance’s features most conveniently.

How to verify Binance account identity

One of the essential factors to use Binance effectively is the identity verification process and account security settings. There are two common verification methods as follows:

Verify on computer

Step 1. Verify documents

First, you need to choose the document verification method you will use.

Can be uploaded directly from your current device.

Use QR code scanning to perform verification through the app.

The instructions below will show you how to upload documents from your computer.

Next, Binance will ask you to select the type of documents you have for the verification process and press the “Continue” button. Please upload images of the front and back of the document into the corresponding boxes and then click “Continue”.

Step 2. Verify face

Once you have completed document verification, the interface will automatically transfer you to the face verification step. Please press the “Continue” button to start this process.

Note: To do this step, you need to be in a well-lit space, without glasses, hats or masks. Furthermore, your computer must be equipped with a webcam (camera).

Binance offers two facial verification methods as follows:

Verify through current device (computer must have a camera),

Verify by using your phone to scan the QR code to connect.

Here, we will conduct verification via the current device. If your computer does not have a camera, please select “Verify by phone” (Refer to instructions on the application).

Before continuing, you need to click on “Allow while visiting this site” (Allow to use the camera on this website).

After you have granted permission to use the camera for the website, put your face in the frame and follow the instructions that appear on the screen.

Step 3. Confirm information

Check if your information is correct with the documents you have provided. If everything is correct, click “Continue”.

Binance will then notify you that your account is under review and the expected approval time will range from 1 to 24 hours. Click “Go to home page” to continue making other settings.

Verify on phone

Step 1. Log in to the account you just registered on the Binance app

First, click the ‘Log in’ button as shown in the illustration, then fill in the account information you created when registering for Binance.

Step 2. Verify documents

Your country of residence is Vietnam

The country/region of issuance of the documents is also Vietnam

Choose the type of document that you can verify

Once completed, press “Continue” to continue.

There are two methods to upload documents: Take photos directly or upload from your phone’s photo library. In this guide, we’ll show how to upload photos from your phone.

When uploading, remember to include photos of the front and back of the document in the correct boxes.

Note that the captured image must be clear, not blurry, and both text and faces can be clearly seen. The photo should not be blown out, take it parallel to the surface of the paper and make sure you see all 4 of its corners.

If the application does not display any errors when you select documents, it means that your documents meet the standards and click “Continue” to continue to the next step.

Step 3. Perform facial verification

Click the “Continue” button to begin the process of verifying your face.

Note that you need to be in a well-lit place and should not wear glasses, hats or masks during the verification process.

Please place your face in the frame and follow the instructions displayed on the screen.

Step 4. Check and confirm the information

Please check again that all your personal information matches the documents you submitted. Once sure, click “Continue”.

Step 5. Click “Go to Home”

Your identity is under review, processing time usually takes between 1 and 24 hours. You will receive a notification via Email or on the app as soon as the verification process is complete.

Instructions for installing Binance security

You can follow the instructions in the image we have provided to access the interface and find the “Account security settings” section. Next, click on “Security” to continue. Here, users have 2 options to create security on their phone or computer.

Security by phone

On the Security interface, in the “Two-factor authentication (2FA)” section, you need to follow the instructions shown in the image. First, select the “Phone number” option. Next, click the “Add phone number” button to begin the process of entering the phone number you want to use to receive the authentication OTP code. After entering the phone number, click “Get code” to have Binance send a verification code message via SMS to the phone number you provided.

When you receive the SMS message from Binance, enter the verification code in the “Enter verification code” box and then press the “Send” button. Immediately, the screen will notify you that adding your phone number for 2-factor authentication was successful. If you return to the security page interface, you will see the phone number section has been marked with a green tick icon, proving that the setup process is complete and safe.

Secure with Google Authentictor

In your account’s security interface, go to “2-factor authentication (2FA)” and click “Authentication application”.

Follow the instructions in the image below to enable authentication using the application.

Once completed, Binance will send you a confirmation code via email or SMS (if you have enabled 2-factor authentication via phone number). Please check your email or SMS inbox, then enter the correct verification code and click “Send”.

The system will display a code and QR code associated with the authentication application you need to use.

Here, take a break from pressing the “Next” button. Now, open your phone and access the App Store (for iOS) or ChPlay (for Android) to search and install the Google Authenticator application.

After installation is complete, open the application and click the plus icon in the lower right corner of the screen to link the authentication code to your Binance account.

You have the option to enter the device key manually or scan the QR code with the camera to authenticate with the code displayed on the Binance site.

Name your account so it’s easy to remember and distinguish it from other services.

Your key is the link code displayed on Binance (you can scan or enter it manually).

The type of lock you choose will depend on time.

Click “Add” to complete the link, the authentication code for your Binance account will immediately appear on your Google Authenticator application.

Return to the Binance interface, click the “Next” button. Enter the authentication code from Google Authenticator in the “Authenticator application code” box and then press “Submit”.

When you press submit, the interface will display as shown below, which means you have successfully added 2-factor verification (2FA) through the Google Authenticator app.

Signing up for Binance is a simple process that is also an important first step for you to join the world of cryptocurrency. Through this article, we hope that you have received useful information on how to prepare and register an account at the exchange.

Reference source: https://traderforex.vip/dang-ky-binance/