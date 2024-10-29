Designing for the Future of FinTech: How Ivan Sipilov Simplifies Complex Financial Systems Through UX

Ivan Sipilov has built a reputation as a top UX designer, with his innovative work in both the tech and finance sectors. Known for making complex financial systems more accessible, he has played a key role in reshaping how people interact with FinTech products. His ability to simplify intricate systems and drive meaningful user experiences has made him a standout in the field, particularly with his work at Citadel and APEXX Global.

A Problem Many Face: Complexity in FinTech

FinTech continues to grow, but as these systems advance, they often become increasingly complex, alienating non-technical users. Many financial products are created with features that prioritize functionality over usability, leaving users to struggle with clunky interfaces or overwhelming options. That’s where Ivan’s approach comes in—he’s focused on balancing the advanced technical capabilities of financial tools with intuitive design, ensuring users don’t feel lost or overwhelmed.

Ivan Sipilov’s Unique Path

Ivan Sipilov’s journey to the top wasn’t a traditional one. Growing up in Moldova, he always had a passion for problem-solving, studying mathematics, and applying that knowledge to the tech world. This combination of technical expertise and design thinking allowed him to create products that simplify even the most complex financial tools.

Prior to moving to the UK he worked with international funds and startups that grew significantly, under Ivan’s watch. Ivan’s talent didn’t go unnoticed. He was granted the Exceptional Tech Talent Visa, which opened the door to new opportunities in the world’s biggest financial centers. From there, his achievements have only grown.

Professional Achievements that Redefine Standards

Ivan’s accomplishments have had a lasting impact on the financial and tech industries. He plays a crucial role in designing the core architecture of new financial products at the most successful Hedge Fund in the world. He works directly on streamlining internal processes and developing user-friendly solutions that boost productivity.



Before Citadel, Ivan made waves with his work at APEXX Global, where he tackled the challenge of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) platforms. He led the development of a BNPL aggregation platform that gave merchants an easy way to manage various BNPL services through a single interface. His design allowed for smooth integration with multiple providers, making transactions more efficient for both merchants and consumers. This innovation is now adopted as a standard across major payment platforms, like Stripe.

Driving the Future with Code and Design

What sets Ivan apart is his ability to merge coding with design. His background in mathematics gives him a unique edge in shaping products, allowing him to prototype and bring concepts to life faster than traditional design workflows. This has been particularly valuable in the finance world, where products often need to evolve quickly to meet market demands.

For example, at APEXX Global, Ivan created a machine learning-driven UI that learned from user decisions and live market data, optimizing payment routing in real time. This kind of innovation not only streamlined processes but also improved overall user experience, reinforcing Ivan’s reputation as a forward-thinking designer in FinTech.

As FinTech continues to evolve, Ivan remains at the forefront, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with user-centric design. His work has already impacted how companies like Citadel and APEXX approach product development, and his focus on emerging technologies like augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) promises to redefine the tools we use in finance.

Ivan’s vision is clear: to create financial systems that are not only functional but enjoyable to use, regardless of how complex the backend may be.

Ivan’s Advice: The Importance of Balance

While Ivan has made a name for himself in the high-pressure world of FinTech, he believes it’s essential to find balance. His advice for those who are deeply immersed in the finance industry is to step back from time to time and focus on something completely different. For Ivan, that means working on personal projects and charity that bring him joy and give him a break from the intense demands of the financial world.

Ivan is the creator of NannyServices.ca, a platform that helps families find care providers in Canada, UK, Israel and other countries. The platform serves over 1.7 million users monthly and has helped more than 300,000 families.

In addition to NannyServices, Ivan has also worked on TeddyFood, an iOS app that helps feed homeless animals in shelters. The app allows people to donate food and resources directly to shelters, providing real-time transparency into how their donations are being used.



It’s always great to drive innovation in the financial world, but it can feel pretty cold at times. Try to make a difference with your skills in charity too—it’s a warmer way to leave a real impact.