Dental Implants vs. Bridges in Georgetown: What’s the Difference?

Tooth loss is not uncommon among American adults, but getting a replacement can help prevent dental problems like misalignment of the remaining teeth or difficulty eating or speaking. Dental implants and dental bridges are two reliable solutions for tooth loss. If you’ve lost a tooth, it’s best to get an opinion from your local dentist in Georgetown, TX who can conduct a thorough examination and make a suitable recommendation. However, researching and understanding these options can help you make an informed decision.

What are dental bridges?

A dental bridge is a dental restoration procedure that may replace one or more of your missing teeth by joining a fake tooth to adjacent teeth or implants. The bridge is made up of at least two crowns for your teeth on both sides of the gap and false teeth in between.

Who are dental bridges suitable for?

Dental bridges are a good option if you have one or more missing teeth but still have healthy teeth on either side of the gap. They can help restore your smile, maintain your face’s shape, and prevent remaining teeth from drifting out of position.

Dental bridges pros and cons

Here are some benefits and drawbacks of dental bridges:

Pros: Dental bridges can be completed in two visits and require no surgery. This non-invasive option is generally less expensive than implants and has a rapid recovery time.

Cons: Dental bridges require altering healthy teeth to support the bridge. If bridges are not cleaned properly, patients may experience cavities or gum disease. Bridges may need to be replaced every 5 to 10 years.

What are dental implants?

A dental implant features a titanium tooth root with a normal crown. The titanium root is affixed to the jawbone, while the crown substitutes a regular tooth. Dental implants are surgically attached to your jaw and can offer a long-term solution for tooth loss.

Who are dental implants suitable for?

Dental implants are an excellent option if you are missing one or more teeth but have enough bone in your jaw to support the implant. They are suitable for people who want a long-term solution and are in good overall health.

Dental implants pros and cons

Dental implants have advantages and disadvantages as well, such as:

Pros: Dental implants can last a long time with proper care, and they look and feel natural. Additionally, implants help preserve jawbone density and prevent bone loss. They don’t affect the other healthy teeth and are easy to clean.



Cons: Dental implants can be much more expensive upfront compared to bridges. Placing a dental implant involves surgery, which carries inherent risks. The recovery time may last several months.

Dental Implants vs. dental bridges: What’s best for you?

Many patients will need to consider the following factors when choosing between dental bridges and implants.

Lifespan: Implants are longer-lasting than bridges. They also look natural for longer.

Procedure: Bridges are quicker with no need for surgery. Implants involve surgical intervention.

Cost: Bridges are generally less expensive initially, but implants may be more cost-effective in the long run due to their longevity.

Impact on adjacent teeth: Bridges require altering nearby teeth, while implants do not affect neighboring teeth.

Ultimately, your specific needs and circumstances will dictate your choice. Consulting with a dental professional will help you make an informed decision based on your oral health and goals.