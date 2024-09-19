Deliverect Retail has launched game-changing digital solutions and increased sales.

Takeaway Points

Deliverect Retail launches game-changing digital solutions.

Deliverect Retail digitises the entire grocery process, enabling retailers to receive and manage all orders and catalogues in one central location.

The Deliverect’s Retail offering is now available in the UK, with early customers like Spar and EG Group experiencing a doubling in weekly sales.

What did Deliverect Retail Launch?

Deliverect, the leading global food tech SaaS company, on Thursday announced that its successful restaurant order and delivery solution is now available for the grocery and convenience sector. Deliverect Retail digitises the entire grocery process, enabling retailers to receive and manage all orders and catalogues in one central location, track real-time sales and performance, and access data from third-party delivery platforms.

According to the report, Deliverect’s new Quest App improves the customer experience by cutting the time to pick and pack orders in half. Deliverect’s Retail offering is now available in the UK, with early customers like Spar and EG Group experiencing a doubling in weekly sales.

Tim Josephs, Head of Online for One Stop, said, “Since launching Deliverect Retail, we’ve seen outstanding results. We’ve doubled our sales, by being able to increase our product range from 500 to over 3,000 SKUs, which has driven significant sales growth and conversion. Additionally, our pick accuracy has improved by over 30%, and we expect that to continue improving. I couldn’t imagine not having Deliverect. The features and benefits it has brought to our online business have been significant, and it’s really moved us forward in the market.”

Joe Heather, Deliverect Regional GM Northern Europe, commented, “The pandemic accelerated the shift to online grocery shopping with on-demand delivery gaining popularity. Now, grocery and convenience stores have a captive online shopping audience, but the overall digital shopping experience must be enhanced in order to increase sales. Online grocery sales should be a tremendous revenue opportunity, not a headache. Deliverect Retail is providing a single source of truth so that retailers can report the most accurate inventory data, capture relevant sales opportunities, and create exceptional customer experiences.”

Reason for the digitalization

The grocery e-commerce sector faces different key challenges with inventory updates, order fulfillment, and pricing topping the list. Research found that 60 percent of consumers who shop for groceries online at least once a month (across the U.S. and UK) experience a preferred item frequently out-of-stock. Issues like these can cause order cancellations, customer dissatisfaction, and lost sales opportunities, eroding the digital grocery ordering experience, Deliverect said.

The Advantages

The company explained that One Stop, a retail convenience chain with over 1,000 locations across the UK, tapped Deliverect Retail and increased product range from 500 to over 3,000 SKU, reduced inaccurate orders by 30%, and cut pick time by nearly 2 minutes.

About Deliverect

Deliverect is a global ecosystem of on and off-premise solutions for digital sales. Our API-first software helps enterprises of all sizes to sell anywhere and deliver everywhere across +52 global markets. Currently, Deliverect powers +50.000 establishments, including renowned chains like Burger King, Little Caesars, and Pret A Manger.