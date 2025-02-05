Deepseek FUD Over? These AI Cryptos Could Catapult Back to 300% Gains After Bitcoin Price Recovers

The crypto markets have recently increased their focus on innovation-based projects. Pain points and passion projects cover areas from decentralized finance (DeFi) to blockchain scalability and artificial intelligence (AI). Recently, AI has emerged as a top pain point that affects the markets and projects.

The DeepSeek market distortion has affected all major altcoins and Bitcoin price has dropped to $94K. Bittensor (TAO) is also down by over 25% as the overall market dropped. Bitcoin price is a barometer for the market sentiment and trends. If the Bitcoin price drops, the market usually follows.

However, the AI ICO project IntelMarkets (INTL) is going strong with its presales as its INTL token is available for $0.082, and its presales crossed $7.9 million. Bittensor (TAO)

and Bitcoin price movements have not hampered its growth trajectory.

Bitcoin Price Drops Below $93K: Preparing For New Surge?

As the top crypto in the market, Bitcoin price influences a majority of the market and investor decisions. As one of the strongest footprints in the market, Bitcoin’s price can cause other coins and the overall market to move in tandem with its price.

Bitcoin’s price is currently trading at $95K, and it rallying back up from a recent low of $92.5K. The Bitcoin price is down about 6% in the week’s trading and has ranged between a high of $106K to a current low of $92.5K.

However, Bitcoin price is probably readying for a surge as its market volume is up by 176% to $95.71 billion. This rise in volume usually indicates an upcoming rally by bull forces. This should help Bitcoin price regain enough momentum to cross the $100K barrier again.

Bittensor (TAO) Drops 25% Over The Week

Bittensor (TAO) is a unique project that interlinks blockchain technology with machine learning. As an open-source network, its users can train cooperatively ML models on Bittensor (TAO) and earn TAO for their contribution. This has created a unique market for Bittensor (TAO).

Bittensor (TAO) has dropped 25% value over the week, ranging from a high of $496.55 to a low of $248.1. Bittensor (TAO) is currently trading around the $315 price range. Market volume is up by 149% to $524.9 million as investors consolidate holdings. Bittensor (TAO) is expected to surge once the Bitcoin price starts to recover. However, more savvy investors are shifting their holdings to the attractive emerging project IntelMarkets.

IntelMarkets (INTL): AI-Revolution Customized For Crypto

IntelMarkets (INTL) is a game-changing project that merges artificial intelligence (AI) with blockchain technology and decentralized finance (DeFi). Initially supported by a seed grant from multiple Fortune 500 investors, it has also received a Quantum AI research grant from Nvidia for $1 million.

This is a project that is going to change how we all trade in the global markets. A major feature of Intel Markets is its Rodeum-based AI bot. This smart learning bot follows specific investment guidelines and unlike conventional trading bots, it can easily adapt trading strategies to market changes. This means that IntelMarkets (INTL) users get the highest returns possible without having to constantly monitor the bot.

For investors looking to get in before the next big wave, IntelMarkets offers an unparalleled opportunity to be part of a ground-breaking project with massive upside potential. IntelMarkets is becoming an appealing option for investors who want to be at the top.

Conclusion

IntelMarkets (INTL) is a phenomenal project poised on the cusp of the AI-DeFi sector. With NVIDIA’s backing and a successful ICO, it is poised to outperform current champions like Bittensor (TAO) in both technological innovation and market potential.

As the cryptocurrency ICO of Intel Markets gains more attention, the INTL coin has been performing great. From $0.009, the price of the INTL coin has skyrocketed to $0.082. However, market experts expect INTL to extend its rally, with a potential 100x price increase as it launches.

Check out the IntelMarkets for more information about the technical platform, or Join the Presale for exclusive benefits.