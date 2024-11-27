Decentralized no Matter What V.2 Film is Live. Gathering of Top Minds for the Premiere in Dubai 

Last month a private documentary film screening & conference by Coinstelegram was held in Dubai. The documentary explores the great financial shift: from dollars to digital assets. Film is available to watch for public on White Crypto YouTube channel.

The event was organized by a team of blockchain experts: Alexander Belov co-founder Coinstelegram & Forbes journalist, Anna Tutova, CEO of crypto media group Coinstelegram, co-producer of the documentary film.

The film features valuable insights from the industry’s most notable figures, including: Vitalik Buterin (Creator Ethereum), Paolo Ardoino (CEO Tether), Yat Siu (Chairman Animoca Brands), Arthur Hayes(Co-Founder BitMEX, CIO Maelstrom), Dr. Marwan Alzarouni (CEO of AI, Dubai Economy & Tourist Department, CEO Dubai Blockchain Center), Eowyn Chen(CEO Trust Wallet), Sacha Jafri(NFT artist, philanthropist, creator of the world’s largest painting on canvas), Dan Held (Investor, advisor, ex-growth Kraken), Santiago R. Santos (angel investor, ex-Parafi), Chris Burniske (Founder Placeholder VC, ex-ARK Invest), James Wo(Co-Founder&CEO DFG, Co-Founder Jsquare), Tekin Salimi(Founder dao5, ex-GP Polychain Capital), Adam Back(one of the few people, who got e-mail from Satoshi Nakamoto in 2008 and mentioned in Bitcoin whitepaper, inventor of Hashcash, the proof-of-work system, Co-Founder Blockstream), Oleksii Pavlov(Founder Kauri.Finance).

Famous influencers, such as: Davinci Jeremy (Bitcoin investor since 2011, YouTuber, influencer, educator), Mario Nawfal (the 2nd most engaged person on Elon Musk’s account, the host of the biggest spaces on X), Kyle Chasse (Common Wealth Fund and Paid Network founder) also participated in film sharing their vision on the future of digital economy.

The film is supported by Kauri Finance(a licensed financial platform that combines a secure crypto wallet, Mastercard crypto debit cards and bank accounts), Velar(DeFi liquidity protocol on Bitcoin), OpenPayd(Banking-as-a-Service infrastructure), Crypto.page(decentralized cross-chain social network), CrossFinance(a next generation digital ecosystem offering cutting-edge payment solutions), Bitton(BTC & BTN GameFi platform in Telegram), Kaskade Finance(cross-chain liquidity incentivization layer), PrimeLink(advisory partner, specializing in token launch support, exchange listing, market-making, investment, fundraising for Web-3 projects).

Event was supported by BitcoinOS, the operating system capable of compiling any code and any VM to Bitcoin. Calvin Ferreira, Head of ecosystem growth at BitcoinOS, welcomed the guests with opening words about the project.

There were hosted two panels at the event: Andreas Meneses(Founder Crypto OGs) with Chantel Elloway(angel investor&entrepreneur), Kyle Chasse(Founder Paid Network, CommonWealth), Yat Siu(Chairman Animoca Brands) discussed current crypto trends.

​Olga Yaroshevsky(MD SIGMA) moderated a discussion on Web-3 investment outlook with Eowyn Chen(CEO Trust Wallet), James Wo(DFG Fund founder&Jsquare co-Founder), Ran Neuner(Crypto Banter founder), Dr.Marwan Alzarouni(CEO Dubai Blockchain Center, CEO of AI Dubai Department of Economy&Tourism).

Anna Tutova, CEO Coinstelegram hosted a fireside chat with Yat Siu(Chairman Animoca Brands) on the future of digital ownership, metaverse, blockchain gaming and Animoca Brands.

This is the third documentary in the trilogy of Web-3 documentaries of the producers, which have been in production since 2021. You can watch their previous film here: short Bitcoin documentary with CZ(Founder Binance), Sandeep Nailwal(Polygon), Justin Sun(Tron), Charles Hoskinson(Cardano), Sebastien Borget(The Sandbox); El Salvador Bitcoin documentary.