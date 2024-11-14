Debunking the Myths Around Protein Intake

Protein has become a buzzword in the health and fitness industry. Every other influencer creates awareness about protein intake on the ‘GRAM’. With all the competing advice about safe protein intake, knowing what you should believe becomes difficult.

Among the various opinions aired around, beginners may get trapped easily. So, we have curated this blog to demystify the top myths about protein intake and its sources, like peanut protein, eggs, and more.

Common Myths Busted

You may or may not be taking protein, but you must have heard various myths about it. Enough said, let’s discover the common myths:

Protein is Only for Those Interested in Muscle Building

Protein performs various functions in the body, which is why it is primarily needed by everyone. Moreover, it helps form antibodies, strengthen bones, transport nutrients, repair tissue, and build muscles.

Everyone needs protein, not just fitness enthusiasts. You realize its importance when you age, as it helps preserve your bone density while preventing conditions like osteoporosis. So, even if you are not willing to build muscles, adequate protein intake is essential.

There are Limited Protein Sources

Usually, people think that eggs and chicken are the only major sources of protein. The reality is protein can be found in both plant and animal-based sources. If you are a vegetarian, there are plentiful plant based protein options. Poultry, seafood, lean red meat, and pork are some of the best animal protein sources, while seeds, beans, tofu, peanut butter, and soy products are the best plant-based sources.

High Protein Diets Harm Your Kidneys

This is another common myth. This is true only for people who have pre-existing kidney problems. In such conditions, reducing protein intake proves to be fruitful. If you are healthy, you can safely consume protein in a dosage that fits your body’s needs. No evidence claims kidney dysfunction due to protein intake among healthy individuals.

More Protein Means More Muscle

This is a common widespread belief. You eat more protein and gain more muscle – it doesn’t work this way. Though protein is important for muscle growth, its excessive amount won’t necessarily convert into bigger muscles. Your body uses extra consumed protein into energy or may store it as fat.

Summing Up

Protein myths often lead to confusion about health and fitness. Common misconceptions, like needing excessive protein for muscle gain or avoiding it for weight loss, overlook the truth: balanced protein intake supports muscle recovery, energy, and overall wellness. Understanding protein’s actual role can empower healthier dietary choices. There are many fads, diets, and opinions about protein on the web, but it is always wise to understand the facts before adding them to your routine. Though it won’t get you ripped in a jiffy, it can help you gain muscle with an effective workout plan. Be it plant based or animal based, protein is highly effective for weight management as it keeps you full for a long time. So, don’t just believe what you hear about protein consumption; take the charge and dig in.