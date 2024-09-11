Debojyoti Biswas: Driving Global Product Innovation from Amazon to Maersk

Introduction

We are excited to sit down with Debojyoti Biswas, a distinguished product leader whose career trajectory spans some of the most influential companies in the global tech and logistics landscape. From spearheading billion-dollar revenue strategies at Amazon to leading the technological revolution at Maersk, Debojyoti has consistently demonstrated his ability to drive innovation and growth. His experience in launching GoPuff in the EU market showcases his versatility in navigating both established corporations and high-growth startups. Debojyoti’s innovative “Shipping fast and small” methodology has made waves in the product development world, while his mentorship of over 30 aspiring product managers into FAANG companies underscores his commitment to nurturing the next generation of tech leaders. As a recipient of the “Global PM Leader” award in 2022, Debojyoti’s insights into product management, customer-centric innovation, and strategic leadership promise to offer valuable perspectives on the evolving tech landscape.

Your career has taken you from e-commerce giants like Amazon to logistics leaders like Maersk. How do you adapt your product management approach when transitioning between such different industries?

Moving across industries requires adaptability, but the core principles of product management remain the same. The primary focus is always on understanding and delivering value to the customer. While each industry has its specific nuances, they can be learned relatively quickly. However, maintaining a strong, customer-centric mindset is essential to success as a product manager, regardless of the sector.

Can you elaborate on your “Shipping fast and small” methodology? How has this approach tangibly improved product development processes in your experience?

The advantages of shipping fast and small unfold across several dimensions:

Velocity: Delivering features quickly helps stay ahead of the competition. Prioritizing features based on customer feedback ensures relevance.

Frequent Small Feature Releases: Smaller, incremental updates are easier for customers to absorb, reducing cognitive load compared to larger, infrequent releases.

Continuous Improvement Cycle: Regular releases enable quicker feedback loops, incorporating customer input into subsequent updates. This approach often leads to higher user satisfaction scores.

You’ve mentioned leading the development of successful apps and digital platforms in retail/e-commerce. Can you share a specific example of a product or feature that exemplifies your “customer centricity” approach?

One of the most impactful features I helped release was enabling same-day delivery promises for Amazon customers. By optimizing inventory placements across Amazon’s network using AI/ML algorithms, we could predict customer needs and position products in advance—at no extra cost to the company. This strategy was then scaled across other global marketplaces, enhancing both the customer experience and operational efficiency.

As someone who has worked in both established corporations and startups, what are the key differences in product management between these two environments, and how do you navigate them?

The key difference lies in the maturity of the products being managed, rather than the scale of the company. In larger, established firms, product management often involves making incremental improvements to mature products. Startups, on the other hand, usually provide more opportunities to build from scratch. In startups, product direction can change frequently due to the experimental nature of finding product-market fit, and navigating that uncertainty is a crucial skill.

Your experience at Amazon involved creating new sourcing strategies that grew to billion-plus in revenue. Can you walk us through the process of identifying and developing one of these strategies?

I was involved in developing a global sourcing strategy that involved procuring items directly from source countries such as China, India, Vietnam, the USA, Mexico, and Brazil, and transporting them directly into the EU. This approach eliminated the need for middlemen or EU distributors in the supply chain by extending Amazon’s logistics network directly to the source countries. The strategy had a dual impact:

Increased Profit Margins: By removing intermediaries, we reduced costs and improved profitability. Enhanced Supply Chain Resilience: Direct sourcing created a more robust and flexible supply chain, capable of adapting to disruptions more effectively.

As a result, this sourcing project contributed to a revenue growth of over 30% year-over-year.

How do you see the role of AI and machine learning evolving in product management, particularly in the shipping and logistics industry you’re currently working in at Maersk?

AI and ML are set to revolutionize the logistics industry significantly. With AI, we can transition from a reactionary approach to a prescriptive one, where our supply chain systems can anticipate disruptions and automatically implement strategies to mitigate risks. Additionally, AI will play a crucial role in enhancing sustainability by enabling real-time optimization of routes and transportation modes to minimize environmental impact and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

You’ve mentored over 30 aspiring PMs into FAANG companies. What’s the most common misconception these aspirants have about product management in big tech?

There are two primary misconceptions:

The Necessity of an MBA: While an MBA can be beneficial, it is not a mandatory requirement for transitioning into product management. Demonstrating strong PM skills and a track record of launching impactful features can open doors to major tech companies. Domain-Specific Experience: Many believe that experience within the same domain is essential. However, most hiring decisions at Amazon focus more on the candidate’s product management skills rather than their specific domain expertise. While domain knowledge is advantageous, it is not a deal-breaker.

Can you share an example of a challenging product launch you’ve overseen, and how you managed to align cross-functional teams to ensure its success?

Product launches typically involve extensive collaboration across various teams, including Engineering, Operations, Marketing, Sales, Finance, and Legal. Ensuring alignment of vision and actions with all stakeholders before initiating the project is crucial. Regular communication about the product’s development status also helps maintain visibility and coordination among cross-functional teams.

Early in my career at Amazon, a critical app feature launch was delayed because we did not obtain legal sign-off in time due to some raised concerns. To address this, I had to quickly develop a comprehensive case to secure the necessary approvals. This experience underscored the importance of involving the legal team from the project’s outset to prevent such bottlenecks.

Looking ahead, what emerging trends or technologies do you think will have the biggest impact on product management in the next 5 years, and how are you preparing for them?

In the next five years, several key trends will shape product management:

AI and ML: These technologies will enhance decision-making through predictive analytics and automation. Product managers will need to develop a solid understanding of data science.

Remote Work: Managing distributed teams will require advanced virtual collaboration skills and the use of sophisticated collaboration tools.

Sustainability: With consumers increasingly demanding ethical and sustainable products, incorporating ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) considerations into product roadmaps will become essential.

No-Code/Low-Code Platforms: These tools will facilitate faster prototyping and allow product managers to experiment without needing deep technical expertise.

Voice and AI Interfaces: Integrating natural language processing will transform user interactions with products.

To prepare for these trends, I am focusing on acquiring skills in AI, user experience (UX) design, collaboration tools, and sustainable practices. Additionally, I am embracing no-code platforms to enable quicker product iterations. The future of technology and product management is incredibly exciting, and staying ahead of these trends is a priority.