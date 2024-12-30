Debifi Raises Seed Round to Transform Bitcoin Lending

Debifi Bitcoin lending platform, proudly announces the successful closure of its seed funding round. This pivotal round was led by Timechain and supported by a distinguished group of investors committed to revolutionizing Bitcoin lending practices.

Empowering Bitcoin Holders: “Don’t Sell, Borrow”

As CEO Max Keidun explains, Debifi’s mission is to enable Bitcoin holders to borrow against their Bitcoin instead of selling it. Highlighting Bitcoin’s unique qualities as “super collateral,” Keidun states:

“We’re building globally accessible, non-custodial Bitcoin-backed lending tools that align with the values of Bitcoin holders. Selling Bitcoin isn’t the solution; borrowing against it is the future.”

Key Investors

Debifi’s seed round attracted prominent investors who share a vision of innovation and sustainability in Bitcoin lending:

Timechain (Lead Investor), Axiom BTC Capital, Fulgur Ventures, Plan B Fund, Epoch VC, Cep Private Equity, Exodus I GmbH, Willy Woo, Brad Mills, Chris Hunter, Giacomo Zucco

These investors represent some of the most influential names in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, aligning with Debifi’s mission to transform the market.

Strategic Business Plan

The funding will drive Debifi’s growth through the following initiatives:

Team Growth : Strengthening technical and business development teams to meet market demand. Market Expansion : Entering new regions to broaden Bitcoin-backed lending accessibility. Product Innovation : Introducing cutting-edge, non-custodial Bitcoin-backed credit products. Marketing Initiatives : Boosting awareness and driving adoption through strategic campaigns.

Impressive Market Traction

Debifi has demonstrated exponential growth since its beta launch:

Loan Originations : Quarterly growth in both loan quantity and total value has doubled.

User Adoption : The debut of Debifi’s iOS app accelerated user growth, with monthly user adoption increasing 2x.

Institutional Interest : Institutional lender engagement surged by 4.5x in Q4, accompanied by a 250% increase in onboarding rates .

A Growing Market Opportunity

With Bitcoin increasingly recognized as “super collateral,” demand for secure and transparent Bitcoin-backed lending is surging. Institutions are rapidly integrating Bitcoin into their financial strategies, fueling a need for reliable, non-custodial lending solutions like Debifi.

Looking Ahead

Armed with a strong vision, innovative solutions, and robust funding, Debifi is poised to redefine the global landscape for Bitcoin-backed lending.

Learn more at Debifi.com and X