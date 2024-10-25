David Lunel to Host Exclusive French Webinar on U.S. Immigration – Green Card & Citizenship Pathways

Atlanta, GA – October 2024 – French-speaking individuals navigating the complex U.S. immigration system now have the chance to gain critical insights from one of the leading experts in immigration law. David Lunel, Esq., a renowned immigration attorney and member of the Georgia State Bar, will be hosting a French-language webinar on Green Card and U.S. citizenship pathways on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. The webinar is free and open to all, offering essential guidance on successfully obtaining Green Cards and U.S. citizenship, and what to do when faced with delays or denials by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Event Details:

Webinar Topic: Green Card & U.S. Citizenship: Exploring Legal Options and Appeals with U.S. Immigration Authorities

Green Card & U.S. Citizenship: Exploring Legal Options and Appeals with U.S. Immigration Authorities Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Tuesday, October 29, 2024 Time: 12pm ET · 11am CT · 9am PT · 5pm France

12pm ET · 11am CT · 9am PT · 5pm France Host: David Lunel, Esq., Immigration Attorney

David Lunel, Esq., Immigration Attorney Language: French

French Registration: Free Registration Link

Webinar Overview:

This webinar is tailored to help attendees better understand the U.S. immigration process. David Lunel will explore key topics, including:

Navigating Green Card and Citizenship Processes: Learn about the primary routes to obtaining a Green Card or citizenship and how to overcome typical challenges.

Learn about the primary routes to obtaining a Green Card or citizenship and how to overcome typical challenges. Appeals and Legal Recourse: What steps to take if your application is delayed or denied by USCIS.

What steps to take if your application is delayed or denied by USCIS. Special Focus on Francophone Challenges: How French-speaking individuals are uniquely affected in the current U.S. immigration climate.

Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions live or submit them beforehand for a personalized experience.

Why Attend?

David Lunel brings extensive experience and a personal touch to his legal practice. Fluent in French, Spanish, and English, David is known for guiding clients through the intricacies of the U.S. immigration process with empathy and precision. His knowledge, particularly when it comes to appeals and handling delayed or denied applications, has proven invaluable to many French-speaking immigrants seeking to live and work in the U.S.

With immigration becoming increasingly complex, this webinar is a vital resource for those wanting to ensure they take the right steps toward achieving their Green Card or U.S. citizenship.

About David Lunel

David Lunel is a seasoned immigration attorney based in Atlanta, Georgia, with a Juris Doctorate from Emory University. He has dedicated his career to helping individuals and families across the globe navigate the U.S. immigration system, with a particular focus on French-speaking clients. He regularly handles family-based immigration, adjustment of status, and appeals for denied immigration petitions.

Join the Webinar

Don’t let USCIS processing delays or refusals derail your American dream. Register now to reserve your spot for this free, insightful webinar. Whether you’re just beginning your immigration journey or facing challenges along the way, David Lunel can offer the legal clarity you need.

Register for the Webinar