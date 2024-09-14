Data Shows Worst Outflows Since March As Institutions Pull $726 Million, But Altcoins Still Look Promising

While analyzing the present condition of the DeFi market, market analysts found that U.S. investors have pulled $726 million out from crypto investment funds. In-depth analysis shows that it was the largest weekly outflow since March and implies that many mainstream cryptos are suffering huge losses in the market.
This, however, has not stopped the likes of the top altcoins like Aave (AAVE), Fantom (FTM), and newly developed FXGuys ($FXG) from making waves in the market. These three cryptos are very much expected to rake in huge gains for their investors, and here’s why!
Recent CoinShares data reveals that U.S. investors withdrew $725.7 million from crypto investment funds last week, marking the highest outflow since March 2024.
The bulk of this loss came from Bitcoin ETFs, which saw $643 million exit, alongside $98 million pulled from Ethereum funds, primarily due to the Grayscale Ethereum Trust’s conversion to a spot ETF.
This trend raises concerns as Bitcoin ETFs have faced eight straight days of losses, totaling nearly $1.2 billion in redemptions. Despite SEC approval earlier this year, the current withdrawals suggest a significant shift in institutional sentiment as investors navigate ongoing market volatility.
Aave Investors to Enjoy High Liquidity with New Launch
AAVE just added a new EtherFi market in its v3 protocol, which will help to scale the liquidity of both wrapped Ether and stable coins as well.
Due to the fact that the main AAVE market had low liquidity when its weETH had great demand for borrowing, and all caps were hit rather fast, it was decided to create the EtherFi market.
This Aave launch is attributed to the surging demand for the borrowing of stablecoins, while weETH is increasingly used as collateral on this platform. As a result of this new development, the AAVE token went up by 19.74% from $127.42 on September 8 to $152.57 on September 10.
Analysts remain highly optimistic after this development regarding AAVE’s future, foreseeing great growth and high price uptrends, particularly in the last quarter of 2024.
The Recent Rebranding of Fantom is Turning Heads in the DeFi Industry
FTM recently saw some excellent growth after an encouraging update in its ecosystem with the introduction of Sonic. The freshly rebranded startup is on the right track, and this was reflected in the announcement that the Sonic Testnet is live.
Fantom’s rebranding as Sonic Labs forms a part of the strategy for addressing these ecosystem challenges. Initially, Sonic was designed as an EVM-compatible chain to broaden application reach on Fantom.
This rebrand caused a whopping 30.78% surge as the FTM token moved from $0.39 on September 4 to $0.51 on September 10. According to reports by its co-founder Andre Cronje, Sonic testnet is a major technological feat, and results returned quite well for its performance.
Being one of the big tokens in the space of Decentralized Finance, this sets a significant path in the development of Fantom. It’s clear that this will set the tone for more price surges in FTM’s future.
FXGuys is Ready to Conquer the Trading Market
FXGuys is a decentralized Ethereum-based trading platform designed for traders to own with real capital and rewards. The first ever Forex Trader Development Ecosystem, offering for the first time a decentralized FX brokerage, in-house platform, analytics, social trading tools, and prop firm funding program where the talents get shared profit.
FXGuys provides up to $200,000 in trading capital for traders, and this Trade2Earn model is one of a kind, as it incentivizes traders with $FXG tokens on every trade. The community-based platform integrates DeFi for total transparency, crypto payments, and unique rewards to enhance one’s trading experience.
The most striking feature is the Trade2Earn program, whereby for every trade made by a trader, he gets some $FXG tokens awarded to him, irrespective of the trade’s outcome. These tokens can be redeemed against trading perks, reduced profit targets, or increased drawdown limits besides other performance-enhancing utilities.
The standard profit split is 80% for traders and 20% for FXGuys. However, traders can obviously increase this profit share as they build up consistent profits and grow their accounts to maximize earnings over time.
Buy $FXG Tokens Now Before the Public Presale Kicks Off!
With the private sale phase already in progress at $0.015, Stage 1 of the public sale will begin soon, in which a total of 66.8 million FXG tokens will be available for purchase at a discounted price of $0.03 each.
For those investors who buy $FXG tokens in the ongoing private sale phase, this presents a fantastic opportunity to secure up to 566% gains by the time $FXG launches on multiple exchanges at $0.10.
Visit FXGuysPresaleJoin The $FXG Community