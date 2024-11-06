Data reveals which state is searching for gold the most | US Election 2024

As the 2024 election looms, Americans are turning to gold as a way to secure their wealth amidst political and economic uncertainty. Recent data from BullionVault highlights a notable trend: Democrat-leaning states exhibit higher search interest in gold prices compared to their Republican counterparts, underscoring an inclination toward safe-haven assets during volatile times. This emerging pattern suggests that economic security remains a priority for blue states, offering insights into how political orientation and financial conditions shape investment behaviour.

Republicans Buy More Gold Coins

Data reveals that while both Democrats and Republicans are interested in gold, Republicans show a distinct preference for physical gold, particularly coins. This aligns with a conservative investment approach, where tangible assets like coins offer a hands-on way to protect wealth. Physical gold appeals to red states, where personal ownership and control are prioritised over digital investments like ETFs.

Gold coins are also valued for their stability and inflation resilience, making them a trusted choice among Republicans seeking financial security. This trend reflects the party’s emphasis on traditional financial values and self-reliance.

The Political Trend Is Not Reflected in ETFs

Whilst there is a definite trend when it comes to the sale of physical gold and silver in the form of small coins and bullion. According to BullionVault, the pattern was not reflected when it came to ETFs and other forms of precious metal investing.

“Again, this apparently political pattern – shown on data gathered and produced by specialist consultants Metals Focus – only shows in US demand for bullion in the form of coins and small bars. It doesn’t show in US investment demand for securely vaulted wholesale bullion, and it’s completely reversed for gold-backed ETF trusts.”

What does this mean on Election Week?

As the 2024 election approaches, trends in gold investment reveal political distinctions in Americans' choices of gold assets. Recent data from BullionVault shows that while Democratic-leaning states are more likely to show interest in gold prices overall, Republican-leaning states prefer physical gold, especially coins, and small bars, as a conservative approach to securing wealth.

