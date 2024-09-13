 DARPA Consortium Selects Momentus to Become a Member of  the BRIGDES.

DARPA Consortium has selected Momentus to become a member of the BRIGDES.

As part of the consortium, Momentus will be sponsored for a facility clearance, enabling the company to engage directly with Department of Defense (DoD) customers at classified levels.

Momentus Inc. (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company that offers satellite buses, transportation, and other in-space infrastructure services, said on Friday that it has been selected by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Strategic Technology Office to become a member of the Bringing Classified Innovation to Defense and Government Systems (BRIDGES) consortium. As part of the consortium, Momentus will be sponsored for a facility clearance, enabling the company to engage directly with Department of Defense (DoD) customers at classified levels. Momentus’ selection is based on their innovative technologies and capabilities that support the DoD’s Space Superiority mission.

Consortium members, including Momentus, will have regular one-on-one meetings with Defense Department officials to align their expertise with DoD’s efforts, share progress, and receive guidance and mentorship. Additionally, Momentus will have access to Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities (SCIFs) managed by the MITRE Corporation, enabling Momentus to conduct classified work.

Momentus Chief Executive Officer John Rood said, “We’re honored by the opportunity to collaborate with DARPA to work at the classified level to increase our nation’s space superiority capabilities. We have the ability to significantly contribute to our nation’s defense and look forward to doing so. Our technology portfolio is well-suited to this mission area, including our Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle due to its in-space proven maneuverability, flexible heavy/large payload capacity, top-end bus power, retractable solar array, and other attributes.”

Momentus Enters Into Collaboration Agreement with Lodestar Space for Robotics in Space

Momentus Inc. said that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Lodestar Space to integrate a robotic arm onto a Momentus Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle (OSV).

Momentus said it will work with Lodestar Space to define the requirements to integrate and perform a robotic arm mission on a Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle. Lodestar Space received a United Kingdom Space Agency (UKSA) grant of £800,000 to fund the development of a platform-agnostic modular robotic arm to perform contact-dependent dynamic space operations. The project is intended to develop a capability to inspect, protect, and repair vital assets beyond Earth. Momentus will support the project with information on concepts around Rendezvous and Proximity Operations and Docking (RPOD), mission operations, and information on spacecraft operations.

