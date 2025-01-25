Daniel Trevisan: A Pioneer of Excellence in the Sales and Technology Market

Recognized for his ability to innovate, overcome challenging goals and transform complex scenarios, Daniel Trevisan is one of the leading names in the sales market in Brazil. With more than a decade of experience in the sector, especially in partnerships with Apple, his career is marked by exceptional achievements that position him as an international benchmark in the sales and technology segment.

Highlights of an Extraordinary Career

Since 2012, Daniel has worked for local Apple resellers, with a current focus on enterprise accounts. During this time, he has played a key role in expanding the technology market in Brazil, leading sales strategies that have resulted in a significant increase in the adoption of Apple products by companies and educational institutions.

Among the most notable milestones in his career is his leadership of strategic projects that generated sales of over R$78 million in just six months, even in the face of the complexities of the Brazilian market. This achievement, combined with his consistent track record of meeting and exceeding targets, reflects his technical mastery and ability to create customized solutions to meet his clients’ needs.

International Recognitions and Certifications

Daniel has accumulated outstanding awards throughout his career, including quarterly, half-yearly and annual trophies in recognition of his superior performance. In 2024, he was awarded first place in Apple Seed ALAC, a program that evaluates the best sales practices and innovative strategies in Latin America.

In addition, his certification as an Apple Teacher highlights his expertise in using Apple technologies to promote digital transformation in corporate and educational environments. This qualification symbolizes his ongoing commitment to innovation and positive impact in the sector.

Author and Mentor: Inspiring Professionals Around the World

Daniel is the author of two widely recognized books: “Sales: Everyone’s a Salesman” and “The Art of Selling: How to Sell More and Better”. These books consolidate his experience of more than a decade into a practical and accessible guide, offering valuable insights for sales professionals around the world.

In “The Art of Selling”, he explores topics such as:

– Advanced techniques of persuasion and closing sales.

– The importance of empathy and building lasting relationships.

– The strategic use of technological tools, such as CRMs and automation, to maximize results.

– Proven methods for overcoming objections and creating genuine connections with clients.

As a mentor, Daniel has trained teams and inspired hundreds of professionals throughout his career. His work transcends the act of selling, promoting a consultative approach that adds real value to customers and transforms challenges into growth opportunities.

Impact on the Sales and Technology Market

Daniel Trevisan is not only an outstanding salesperson, but also a visionary strategist who shapes the future of sales in Brazil and beyond. His ability to anticipate trends, adapt to different market scenarios and offer innovative solutions to clients makes him a leader in his field.

With a career marked by exceptional results, international recognition and significant contributions to the sales sector, Daniel stands as a clear example of professional excellence, justifying his status as an individual of extraordinary ability.

Connect with Daniel

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/daniel-trevisan-63143186/

Buy the books:

– Amazon

https://www.amazon.com.br/s?i=stripbooks&rh=p_27%3ADaniel%2BB.%2BTrevisan&s=relevancerank&text=Daniel+B.+Trevisan&ref=dp_byline_sr_book_1

– Google Play

https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=Zgs7EQAAQBAJ&rdid=book-Zgs7EQAAQBAJ&rdot=1&source=gbs_atb&pcampaignid=books_booksearch_atb&pli=1

– Authors Club

https://clubedeautores.com.br/books/search?where=books&what=daniel+B+trevisan