Dag Heward-Mills Establishes One of the World’s Top Bible Schools 

Imagine being a farmer tasked with harvesting an entire field of fruit during the busy harvest season. Such an undertaking would take a single person an incredibly long time to complete. Similarly, the mandate Jesus Christ gave to the church—to go into all the world and make disciples—is far too vast for just a few individuals to accomplish. This mission can only be fulfilled when there are many workers to share the burden.

In the church today, the harvest field is plentiful, but sadly, the laborers remain few. The need to train and equip pastors for the work of ministry has never been more pressing. Recognizing this urgent need, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills established the Anagkazo Bible and Ministry Training Center (ABMTC) in Mampong, Ghana. This institution represents a significant effort to prepare young men and women to take on the vital work of ministry and fulfill their calling.

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills’s vision to train the next generation of Pastors

In the book of Matthew, Jesus highlighted the importance of praying for more laborers in the harvest field. He said in Matthew 9:37-38, *“The harvest truly is plentiful, but the laborers are few. Therefore, pray the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into His harvest.”* Under the guidance of the Holy Spirit, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills established the ABMTC campus to raise and send more workers into this harvest field.

Over the years, ABMTC has trained countless men and women of God who have made a significant impact on the body of Christ. Many graduates have gone on to plant churches and lead ministries that have brought countless souls to salvation, all to the glory of God. Anyone who desires to be used by God must be willing to be trained and equipped for the work ahead.

Great men of God like Reinhard Bonnke, Benson Idahosa, and Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams understood this principle. Each of them attended Bible schools, which became pivotal to their ministries. These institutions gave them the foundation they needed to change millions of lives. Bishop Dag Heward-Mills’s vision for ABMTC follows this same timeless path—building leaders who can change nations.

The Vision Behind Anagkazo

The word Anagkazo originates from a story Jesus told in Luke 14 about a man who prepared a great banquet and invited many people. When those invited began making excuses, he instructed his servants to go into the highways and byways and compel anyone they found to come to the banquet. The word “compel” is translated into Greek as Anagkazo. The name Anagkazo reflects the urgent call for the Lord’s servants to passionately draw many into the kingdom of God. Bishop Dag envisioned a place that would produce numerous young men and women deeply committed to saving the lost.

The first graduating class of ABMTC consisted of 12 students in 1997. Initially, the Bible school offered a one-year program. However, Bishop Dag recognized the need for more comprehensive and in-depth training and extended the program to four years. Today, ABMTC offers a variety of programs, including six-month, nine-month, eighteen-month, and four-year courses. From its humble beginnings in 1997, ABMTC has grown into an institution celebrated for its academic excellence, spiritual depth, and practical ministry training. The school’s goal has always been to equip leaders who can confidently minister in any setting, whether in remote villages or bustling cities.

A Campus Inspired by the Holy Spirit

Stepping onto the ABMTC campus feels like entering a place inspired by the creativity of the Holy Spirit. The campus is not only beautiful and serene but also offers a variety of activities. The atmosphere at Anagkazo is highly conducive to both learning and spiritual growth. In the evenings, the sound of students praying fervently in the prayer gardens and various locations across the campus fills the air as they seek God’s guidance for their lives and ministries. Some of the attractions on campus for students and visitors include:

The 100% Answered Prayer Garden: True to its name, the gardens are a space where individuals can bring their prayers with faith for 100% answers. This tranquil environment is dedicated to prayer, worship, and meditating on the Word of God. It is open to anyone seeking the Lord, completely free of charge.

The Library of the Anointed: The Library of the Anointed is far from an ordinary library. It is a space dedicated to honoring the men and women of faith whom God has mightily used throughout history. Often compared to a modern-day Madame Tussauds in Ghana, this library features areas dedicated to influential figures in church history. Each display allows students and visitors to learn about their lives, ministries, and contributions to the work of the Lord.

The “Propose to Me” Bridge: With a name that sparks curiosity, The propose to me bridge is an ideal spot for wedding proposals and pictures.

The Crocodile Pond: The crocodile pond is a standout feature of the campus that leaves a lasting impression. Yes, you heard that right—the Anagkazo campus is home to actual crocodiles in its very own pond. Each day, visitors have the chance to witness the fascinating sight of the crocodiles being fed.

Other attractions on campus include the Jesus Savior of the World Square, the Elizabeth Gardens, the “I Want My Love to Last” Terrace, and many more.

Student Experience at ABMTC

While attending ABMTC, students have the opportunity to develop both the academic and practical aspects of ministry. Bishop Dag’s vision for ABMTC was to produce pastors who are both knowledgeable and anointed. On the academic side, students participate in four-week rotations designed to provide a deep and comprehensive foundation for ministry. The curriculum covers a wide range of topics, including Practical Approaches to Church Growth, The Theory and Practice of the Anointed, The Art and Science of Applied Leadership, Demonology, Foundations of Ministry Work, and many others.

During their time at Anagkazo, students are also given the privilege of starting churches in nearby towns. This hands-on experience helps them develop essential skills such as preaching, teaching, organizing crusades, and discipling new believers. One of the defining features of Anagkazo is the practical ministry training it offers.

Bishop Dag firmly believes that one of the most effective ways to learn in ministry is through active engagement. The more one practices, the more proficient they become. In his book The Preparation of the Gospel, he emphasizes the importance of readiness in ministry, stating, “A prepared servant is a sharp tool in God’s hand.” ABMTC embodies this principle by giving students multiple and varied opportunities to gain real-world ministry experience.

The Power of Practical Training

There’s a saying: “You can’t learn to swim by reading about water.” The same applies to ministry—practical training is essential. At ABMTC, students are immersed in ministry work to help them develop their skills quickly.

Take the example of an ABMTC student named Caleb. During his practical ministry training, he was sent to a remote village to plant a church. Through this rotation, he gained valuable experience in preaching, teaching, healing, raising leaders, organizing crusades, and leading many to salvation. Caleb’s story is a common one among ABMTC students. They don’t just study ministry—they actively experience it.

About Bishop Dag Heward-Mills

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills’s ministry has always been about soul-winning and church planting. His Healing Jesus Campaigns have reached millions across Africa, while the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC) continues to grow, with over 3,000 branches worldwide.

ABMTC is an extension of this vision. Every graduate carries the DNA of the ministry—a passion for evangelism and a commitment to expanding God’s kingdom. Whether planting churches, leading congregations, or preaching the gospel, these trained leaders are making a significant impact in our world today. Bishop Dag Heward-Mills is also an Internationally sought after conference speaker, a top healing evangelist, prolific author and a mega church pastor.

Why ABMTC Matters

The Anagkazo Bible and Ministry Training Center isn’t just a school. It’s a movement. It represents a commitment to the future of the church, ensuring that every generation has leaders prepared to take on the task of spreading the gospel.

The world is changing, but the need for the gospel remains constant. ABMTC stands out as a major contributor to raising the next generation of leaders who will carry the torch of seeing the gospel preached to the uttermost parts of the earth.

Conclusion

In establishing ABMTC, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills has created more than a Bible school. He has built a training ground for world changers, a place where passion meets preparation. The beautiful ultramodern campus, the rigorous curriculum, and the life-changing experiences all come together to produce leaders who are ready to answer God’s call.

If you feel the call of ministry on your heart, ABMTC might just be the place for you. Here, you won’t just learn—you’ll be transformed. And when you leave, you’ll carry the gospel to the nations, just as Bishop Dag Heward-Mills envisioned.