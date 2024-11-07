dabbL: AI High School Guidance Counselor Improves Student Access

Every year, more than 3 million Americans graduate high school and are expected to make a decision that can impact the rest of their life’s trajectory. They wade into a sprawling world of college application advice and the process is nowhere near straight-forward. Tasked with helping those students make decisions about their post-high school plans are high school guidance counselors. These counselors generally fall into two categories: school-based counselors who are generally responsible for hundreds of students every year and private guidance counselors whose fees usually run in the tens of thousands of dollars. These two options leave a lot of students to fall through the cracks, failing to receive the proper advice to make the most of their post high school careers. Counselors at high schools are some of the most dedicated education professionals, but they simply lack the bandwidth to give every student the attention they deserve. With more college applicants graduating every year, college admissions is becoming more and more competitive; properly matching colleges and majors is more crucial than ever to getting into the best colleges and universities.

Supplementing not Replacing Counselors

In an attempt to fill the gap in high school counseling resources, dabbL has created a pioneering AI advisor to guide students through high school by providing the data analytics and personalized guidance in a way that overworked high school counselors are unable to. While a traditional guidance counselor will have the time to meet their students just a handful of times during their junior and senior years, dabbL’s AI assistant can analyze a student’s trajectory throughout their high school career. Tracking grades, interests, and activities, dabbL makes tailored recommendations about the steps students can take to achieve their goals. The assistant also has access to the most up to date college admissions information. Knowing how many students have applied to each school and to which programs, dabbL can point students towards where they have the best chances of being accepted.

What sets this AI use case apart from others is that it recognizes a shortcoming, an area where the current infrastructure is out of its depth, and leverages the strengths of AI to empower students and their counselors. When the time comes for the counselor to write the all important recommendation letters, dabbL gives them details on the student’s performance, areas in which they excel, extracurricular activities and more so the letters are much more personalized to each individual student.

Going Above and Beyond for Students

In addition to giving personalized high school guidance, dabbL also contains a networking platform that allows student peers to cheer on each other’s successes and share tips they discover along the way. They can speak with students at colleges they are interested in. All of this is tailored to expand the network of resources and advice for all students in a realm that can often feel confusing and without concrete answers.

CEO of dabbL Madhu Vohra also stressed the importance of AI’s bias free nature. However well meaning they are, all human guidance counselors bring their own implicit biases. Be they in preference for certain colleges or selective opinions on specific students that can sway the advice they give. Vohra says that the fair and balanced guidance provided by dabbL is based solely on a student’s individual strengths, weaknesses, and goals. Knowing the recommendations are impartial and data driven gives them more confidence to follow the advice dabbL gives.dabbL was launched in 2023 by two mothers of high schoolers to provide tailored guidance counseling services to students in the US. It is now launching their platform for students worldwide.