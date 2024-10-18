D & P Communications expands with Adtran Fiber Solutions.

D & P Communications has expanded with Adtran’s fiber access solution.

Takeaway Points

D & P Communications and Adtran.

Adtran said on Thursday that D & P Communications is harnessing its open and intelligent fiber access technology to bring multigigabit broadband to more subscribers in southern Michigan. The deployment includes Adtran’s scalable fiber broadband solution with Combo PON technology, enabling D & P Communications to efficiently upgrade to symmetrical 10G PON services by seamlessly supporting the install base of GPON subscribers while blanketing the entire fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network with the higher speed and capacity of symmetric 10Gbit/s XGS-PON. This empowers the service provider to scale quickly to meet rising demand for high-speed broadband in urban and underserved rural areas, ensuring reliable multigigabit connectivity for all subscribers.

Robert Parisien, president of D & P Communications, remarked, “For over 125 years, we’ve proudly served the communities of southern Michigan with advanced telecommunications services, constantly evolving to meet their needs. Today, we deliver some of the fastest and most reliable broadband in the country. As data demand continues to surge, we’re once again turning to Adtran’s technology to ensure our subscribers remain ahead of the connectivity curve. With Adtran’s open and flexible fiber access solution as the foundation of our multigigabit infrastructure, we can add capacity as needed without overhauling our existing network. This gives us a clear upgrade path as demand continues to grow. Together with Adtran, we’re bringing southern Michigan into the multigigabit age.”

John Scherzinger, GM of Americas sales at Adtran, commented, “D & P Communications has long been a valued customer, consistently driving innovation and growth in the communities they serve. Our solution allows them to grow their network capacity without replacing their existing GPON infrastructure, ensuring minimal disruption while maximizing the return on their initial investment. Our technology and support are enabling D & P Communications to scale their network efficiently and with confidence. Our enduring partnership is built on trust and a shared vision for delivering high-quality broadband services that continue to meet the evolving needs of subscribers.”

The comprehensive infrastructure upgrade ensures that D&P Communications can deliver dependable broadband to a growing number of subscribers, meeting the rising demand for multigigabit connectivity across Michigan, Adtran said.

Adtran Partner with Netomnia To Launch UK’s First 50G PON Services

On 8 Oct, 2024, Adtran and Netomnia announced their strategic partnership to bring 50Gbit/s passive optical network (50G PON) services to the UK market. The collaboration promises to transform the broadband landscape and meet the growing bandwidth needs of homes and businesses.

50G PON technology will provide the capacity to handle multiple Gigabit services in parallel, providing a robust framework for data-intensive applications such as online gaming, smart home devices, and remote working setups. It will also meet the demands of enterprise cloud computing, ubiquitous public Wi-Fi, and advanced applications such as multi-modal generative AI, the company said.

UK’s First 50G PON Services

According to the report, following the partnership, Netomnia and brsk are now the UK’s fourth-largest full-fiber network. With an ambitious rollout plan backed by over £1.3 billion in funding, Netomnia and brsk are on track to reach 3 million premises by 2025.