Cybersecurity Leadership with Nishant Sonkar: Insights on Safeguarding the Digital Frontier

In the whirlwind world of cybersecurity, today’s leaders are like digital pioneers, blending agility with vision to stay one move ahead of tomorrow’s threats. Meet Nishant Sonkar, a cybersecurity trailblazer and seasoned compliance professional at Cisco with over a decade of experience. From mastering IT security audits to pioneering cloud compliance and third-party risk management, Nishant’s expertise helps organisations confidently navigate the digital security maze. We caught up with him to dive into the most urgent cybersecurity challenges of our time, explore the dynamic shifts in compliance and risk, and uncover hands-on strategies for building resilient, future-ready organisations.

Rising Threats in the Cybersecurity Landscape

Q: What are the most critical cybersecurity threats today, and how can organizations stay prepared?

Nishant identifies sophisticated ransomware attacks as one of today’s top threats. These attacks increasingly target not only data but the very infrastructure that businesses rely on. “Organizations need to adopt a proactive approach,” he advises. “Strengthening access controls, performing regular data backups, and implementing real-time monitoring are crucial.” Nishant highlights the importance of a robust incident response plan and advocates for regular penetration testing to identify potential vulnerabilities before attackers do.

A Holistic Approach to Risk Management and Compliance

Q: How do you integrate risk management with compliance in your cybersecurity approach?

According to Nishant, true cybersecurity excellence requires viewing compliance as an integral part of a comprehensive risk management strategy, not just a regulatory checkbox. “Risk management starts with identifying potential threats unique to the organization and mapping out the controls required to mitigate them effectively,” he explains. While frameworks like SOC 2 provide essential guidelines, he stresses that customizing security measures to fit an organization’s specific needs adds value and resilience, extending beyond mere regulatory adherence.

Automation: A Double-Edged Sword in Cybersecurity

Q: What role does automation play in modern cybersecurity?

Nishant believes automation has become indispensable, particularly for repetitive tasks like monitoring and threat detection. “With advanced threats emerging so rapidly, automation streamlines processes, reduces human error, and improves incident response times,” he says. However, Nishant cautions that automation must be complemented by human oversight. While automation enhances efficiency, human expertise is essential for interpreting complex threats and making nuanced decisions, especially when facing advanced, adaptive cyber threats.

Navigating the Complexities of Third-Party Risk Management

Q: How should companies manage third-party risk in an interconnected digital landscape?

Managing third-party risk requires a strategic and layered approach, according to Nishant. “A rigorous vetting process is the first step, assessing each third-party partner’s security posture before onboarding,” he notes. Post-onboarding, continuous monitoring is essential to ensure

third parties maintain high-security standards. Nishant recommends regular audits, access reviews, and clear contractual obligations to hold third-party vendors accountable for data security, reducing potential exposure across partnerships.

The Essential Role of Zero-Trust Architecture

Q: Can you explain the significance of zero-trust architecture in cybersecurity?

“Zero-trust architecture is fundamental in modern cybersecurity because it shifts the focus from perimeter-based defenses to verifying every user and device,” Nishant explains. This model minimizes the risk of unauthorized access and lateral movement by requiring that each access request be authenticated and authorized based on contextual information. Although implementing zero-trust can be complex, Nishant underscores that the enhanced security and reduced attack surface justify the investment.

Overcoming Challenges in Cloud Security Compliance

Q: What are some key challenges in cloud security compliance?

Nishant identifies the shared responsibility model as one of the main challenges, with both cloud providers and clients playing vital roles in securing data. “Compliance requires close coordination with cloud providers to ensure that frameworks like GDPR or HIPAA are consistently met,” he says. Nishant also points out visibility challenges in multi-cloud environments and emphasizes the need for tools that offer centralized monitoring across platforms, enhancing compliance efforts across diverse infrastructures.

AI and Machine Learning in Cybersecurity: Opportunities and Limitations

Q: How do you view the role of AI and machine learning in cybersecurity?

AI and machine learning are transforming cybersecurity, especially in areas like threat detection and predictive analysis. Nishant believes these technologies are invaluable for analyzing vast datasets and identifying attack patterns before they escalate. However, he warns that AI isn’t a silver bullet. “AI models are still susceptible to adversarial attacks,” he notes, recommending that organizations use AI as part of a layered security strategy where human analysts can interpret and act on AI-driven insights.

Building Data Resilience: Practical Steps for Organizations

Q: What practical steps can organizations take to ensure data integrity and resilience against breaches?

“Strong access controls and data encryption—both at rest and in transit—are fundamental,” says Nishant. He also emphasizes the importance of having a data backup strategy that’s regularly tested to ensure recoverability. Continuous monitoring, paired with regular audits, allows organizations to identify suspicious activity early, giving them the chance to intervene before potential breaches cause significant damage.

Addressing the Human Element in Cybersecurity

Q: How can organizations address the human factor in cybersecurity?

Nishant recognizes that the human factor remains a significant vulnerability but also a manageable one. “Regular training on phishing awareness, secure password practices, and social engineering can make a substantial impact,” he says. Creating a culture of security awareness is key—making cybersecurity a shared responsibility across all departments, not just the IT team, helps mitigate human-related risks.

Future Trends in Cybersecurity: What Lies Ahead

Q: What cybersecurity trends do you foresee shaping the industry in the coming years?

Nishant anticipates a continued shift towards zero-trust architectures, increased reliance on AI-driven threat detection, and a more proactive cybersecurity stance. With the growth of IoT and remote work, he sees new challenges emerging in endpoint security and attack surface

management. The future of cybersecurity, he believes, will increasingly focus on real-time threat detection and predictive analytics, enabling organizations to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated adversaries.