CyberArk Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant 

CyberArk has been named a leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for privileged access management.

The CyberArk Identity Security Platform enables organizations to secure the entire spectrum of identities, including workforce, IT, etc.

On Sept 10, 2024, Proofpoint and CyberArk joined forces to enhance identity security in hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

CyberArk is positioned as a leader for the sixth consecutive time.

CyberArk, the identity security company, said on Wednesday that it has been named a leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management. CyberArk is positioned as a leader for the sixth consecutive time and is positioned furthest in completeness of vision, which evaluates vendors on offering (product) strategy, innovation, and market understanding, among other evaluation criteria.

The company said that 93 percent of organizations have suffered two or more identity-related breaches in the last 12 months; managing and securing identities has become a critical requirement.

Matt Cohen, CEO, CyberArk, stated, “We are incredibly proud to once again be named a Leader by Gartner. CyberArk delivers identity security programs for a multi-cloud world. We feel that our position as a Leader in this year’s report, for the sixth consecutive time, is a testament to our commitment to ongoing innovation and customer success. Identity security is no longer just about human identities. As identities – especially machine identities – proliferate, driven by new hybrid and multi-cloud environments, an effective identity security strategy must secure them all with the right level of privilege controls. CyberArk’s advanced PAM, secrets management and endpoint privilege security capabilities are key to empowering our customers to secure every identity and defend against cyberattacks.”

According to the report, the CyberArk Identity Security Platform enables organizations to secure the entire spectrum of identities, including workforce, IT, developer, and machine, supporting modern access use cases such as the need to enforce Zero Standing Privileges in public cloud environments.

Proofpoint and CyberArk Join Forces to Enhance Identity Security in Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Environments.

On Sept. 10, 2024, CyberArk, the identity security company, announced an extended strategic collaboration with Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company. The aim is to work together to help organizations around the world secure identities everywhere. Supporting this joint aim, the expanded partnership includes the launch of new integrations and solutions to address critical cyber challenges.

Ryan Kalember, chief strategy officer, Proofpoint, said, “Because attackers now see people and their digital identities as their target of choice, it’s time to shift security strategies to protect people and defend the data they create, placing identity at the center of security. Our strategic partnership with CyberArk represents a significant advancement in identity-centric security, empowering organizations to connect their key platform to understand human risk with their platform to mitigate it.”

Clarence Hinton, chief strategy officer at CyberArk, said, “Approaching how we secure identities must drastically evolve. With a single compromised identity, threat actors can attain an initial foothold that unlocks significant opportunities for all kinds of downstream attacks, including data theft and ransomware. Both CyberArk and Proofpoint are innovators in their respective security domains and share a commitment to placing digital identities at the center of security strategies to deliver better outcomes for our joint customers.”

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in identity security. Centered on intelligent privilege controls, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud environments and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world’s leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets.