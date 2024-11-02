CyberACE Leads NFT Industry Transformation, Building a New Global Hub for Digital Art

With the growth of the global digital economy, NFTs (non-fungible tokens) have emerged as a vital application of blockchain technology, representing digital assets and cultural value. CyberACE, as a pioneer in the NFT field, is combining unique artistic vision with cutting-edge blockchain technology, leading innovation in this domain.

CyberACE’s NFT offerings range from common to ultra-rare cards (N, R, SR, SSR, and UR), providing diverse investment and collection opportunities. These NFTs are not only digital artworks but also carry real market value. Particularly for high-tier, rare cards, CyberACE collaborates with top global auction houses to maintain scarcity and uniqueness in the global art market.

To enhance user engagement, CyberACE has introduced a blind box mechanism, where users receive random-level cards upon purchase, adding surprise and anticipation. The platform also incorporates innovative staking and buyback mechanisms. Users can stake their NFT cards for daily rewards, with different returns based on card level. For UR cards with high collectible value, CyberACE promotes them through regular buyback plans and international auction channels to increase their value potential.

CyberACE is breaking NFT market boundaries, elevating the value of art collections. Through partnerships with global artists and designers, the platform expands NFT applications beyond digital art, establishing NFTs as a core element of the future cultural industry. Looking ahead, CyberACE will continue expanding globally, driving both technological innovation and cultural exchange to bring the allure of digital art to a broader audience.

With relentless innovation and a global perspective, CyberACE is steering the NFT industry into a new phase, aiming to establish a new pinnacle for digital art.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.