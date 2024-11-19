CyberACE High-Yield Staking Plan: A New Investment Opportunity for Users

Amid the rise of blockchain and the digital economy, the NFT market has opened new wealth-building opportunities. As a leader in this space, CyberACE has introduced a unique NFT staking plan, providing users with a stable, high-yield growth option that enables digital asset appreciation and liquidity.

CyberACE’s staking plan offers differentiated rewards based on NFT rarity and level, with flexible terms and daily returns. For example, users with UR-level cards can earn up to 89,375 USDT over a 65-day staking period, an appealing option for long-term investors.

In addition to regular returns, CyberACE’s plan includes innovative synthesis and buyback mechanisms. Users can combine lower-level cards into higher rarity ones, enhancing their investment value and scarcity. High-level cards also have periodic buyback privileges, further increasing market liquidity and value retention.

CyberACE aims to expand collaborations with international auction houses and digital art institutions to boost the global recognition and value of rare cards. Through this innovative mechanism, CyberACE offers users the chance to both invest in the NFT market and benefit from stable, long-term returns.

The launch of CyberACE’s staking plan marks a new era for NFTs, transforming the market from a digital collectibles space into a sustainable wealth-building platform for users.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.