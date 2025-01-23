Cyber Threats in Aviation: A Call to Action and Strategic Measures, By Mohamad Abiad, M.S. in MIS, CISM, PMP, ITIL

In today’s interconnected world, technology is at the heart of almost every part of the aviation industry. As a result, cybersecurity has become a critical part of keeping things running safely, smoothly, and efficiently. With more than 20 years of experience in cybersecurity and IT Management, and a Master of Science (M.S.) in Management Information Systems, and professional certifications such as CISM, PMP, and ITIL, I have seen firsthand how weaknesses in digital systems can cause disruptions, not only affecting operations but also undermining trust with passengers and complying with industry regulations. Tackling these issues requires a proactive approach that focuses on early detection of threats, secure systems, and meeting strict industry standards.

Real-World Events and Learned Lessons

In July 2024, a software update from a major cybersecurity company caused a widespread system failure, impacting airlines globally. This led to flight delays, cancellations, and significant disruptions. It was a clear reminder of how one mistake can affect the entire aviation ecosystem (Reuters, 2024). Just a few months later, in December 2024, Japan Airlines experienced a cyberattack that delayed 60 domestic flights and left many passengers stranded. The attack also caused ticketing systems to go offline, showing just how vulnerable these critical systems can be (Technijian, 2024). These events aren’t just stories from the news for me—they reflect challenges I’ve worked to overcome throughout my career in aviation.

Proactive Measures

During my time at Royal Jet, a leading operator of BBJ aircraft, I led efforts to improve cybersecurity by creating a multi-layered protection plan. Key to this was network segmentation—which means separating critical systems like flight planning, crew scheduling, and passenger data management—and setting up advanced threat detection systems. These measures help us detect and respond to cyber threats in real-time.

We also implemented a zero-trust security model, where every user, device, and system must prove it is trustworthy before being granted access. Using advanced encryption methods, we’ve reduced the risk of cyberattacks, such as ransomware, and ensured sensitive passenger data remains safe.

The results speak for themselves: improved business continuity, better protection of passenger information, and increased operational resilience. Leading these efforts has shown me the real-world value of proactive measures to tackle cybersecurity challenges.

Ensuring Uninterrupted Operations

A standout project was creating a disaster recovery plan, with backup systems spread across three different sites. This ensures that even if one site goes down, the rest of the system keeps running smoothly. These backup systems replicate critical aviation operations, like flight planning, communication systems, and maintenance tracking, and are designed to automatically switch over if something goes wrong.

This approach goes beyond meeting compliance standards from agencies like NESA, GCAA, and ICAO. It helps ensure that even during extreme situations, the airline can continue to operate smoothly. By doing this, we’ve reinforced Royal Jet’s leadership in the aviation industry, proving that planning for the unexpected is essential.

Looking Ahead: New Challenges and Opportunities

As the aviation industry grows and adopts new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and the Internet of Things (IoT), new cybersecurity risks will emerge. These tools hold great promise for making the industry more efficient, but they also introduce new vulnerabilities that need constant monitoring and new solutions.

I believe that cybersecurity isn’t just a technical challenge, it’s a strategic necessity. We must take a thoughtful, human-centered approach to ensure that technology makes the aviation industry safer, more reliable, and ready for future advancements.

Inspiring Future Generations

I share these insights not only to reflect on my career but also to encourage the next generation of IT professionals. Cybersecurity is more than just managing risks; it’s about enabling innovation and ensuring that the aviation industry can continue to connect the world safely and efficiently.

