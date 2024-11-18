Cyber Monday Deals 2024 – The ultimate shoppers guide to the online sales day

As the holiday shopping season approaches, online retailers are preparing for one of the biggest e-commerce events of the year: Cyber Monday. This digital shopping extravaganza has evolved from a single-day event into a week-long online sales bonanza, offering shoppers unparalleled opportunities to snag great deals from the comfort of their homes. What can we expect from Cyber Monday 2024? Let’s dive into the details.

Shopping Tips for Cyber Monday 2024

1) Track the latest Cyber Monday deals provided by the major retailers. Sites like Amazon and Walmart typically have a dedicated Cyber Monday page where they include all their best offers as well as time sensitive deals & stock limited deals.

2) Follow ‘crowdsourced’ deals from US shoppers on Reddit. Communities like Cyber Monday Tracker are allowing shoppers to share Cyber Monday deals 2024 in one place. This makes it quicker for the average shopper to keep up to date with all the latest deals across the whole spectrum of consumer products.

3) Keep up to date with deals being broadcast on social media. Brands are likely to drop information of their deals on platforms like Tik Tok & Instagram

4) Start Early: Many deals go live before Cyber Monday, so start monitoring prices in advance.

5) Check Return Policies: Be aware of return policies, especially for electronics and appliances.

6) Subscribe to Newsletters: Sign up for your favorite retailers’ newsletters to get early access to deals and exclusive discounts.

When is Cyber Monday 2024?

Cyber Monday 2024 falls on December 2nd, following the Thanksgiving weekend. However, many retailers have expanded their sales to cover the entire week, often referred to as “Cyber Week.” Some even start their online promotions as early as Thanksgiving Day, blending into Black Friday deals and extending through the following week.

What deals can we expect?

Cyber Monday is renowned for its tech deals, but the range of discounted products has expanded significantly in recent years. Here’s what to look out for:

Electronics and Tech Gadgets

Expect substantial discounts on laptops, smartphones, tablets, and smart home devices. Popular brands like Apple, Samsung, and Microsoft often offer some of their best deals of the year.

Home Appliances and Furniture

Many retailers offer significant savings on large appliances, vacuum cleaners, and furniture items. Look for deals from brands like Dyson, Shark, and major furniture retailers.

Fashion and Accessories

Clothing retailers typically offer sitewide discounts, often ranging from 20% to 50% off. This is an excellent time to refresh your wardrobe or shop for holiday gifts.

Travel Deals

Interestingly, air travel is expected to see increased sales during Cyber Monday this year, with 14% of the population intending to buy during peak season in 2024, up from just 8% in previous years.

Where to Find the Best Deals

Major Online Retailers

Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are expected to be major players in Cyber Monday 2024. Amazon typically offers significant discounts on its own devices like Echo speakers and Kindles.

Direct-to-Consumer Brands

Many direct-to-consumer brands offer their biggest discounts of the year during Cyber Week. Keep an eye on your favorite brands’ websites and social media channels for announcements.

Comparison Shopping Tools

Utilize price comparison websites and browser extensions to ensure you’re getting the best deal possible across different retailers.

Emerging Trends for Cyber Monday

Mobile Shopping: In 2023, about 59% of Cyber Monday sales came from smartphones, a trend expected to continue in 2024

Subscription Services: Look out for deals on streaming services and other subscription-based products, which have become increasingly popular during Cyber Monday.

Sustainability Focus: Some retailers are expected to highlight eco-friendly products and sustainable practices in their Cyber Monday promotions

Cyber Monday 2024 promises to be an exciting event for online shoppers. With careful planning and smart shopping strategies, you can make the most of this digital deal bonanza and potentially save hundreds on your holiday shopping. Remember to shop responsibly and enjoy the thrill of finding great deals from the comfort of your home!