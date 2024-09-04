When opening a current account, most individuals focus on the convenience and accessibility features their preferred bank offers. While these aspects are undoubtedly important, another equally critical factor merits equal attention – current account fees and charges.
Being well-informed of the comprehensive costs of operating a current account can help you choose the right account and practise effective usage patterns to minimise expenses. In this blog, we discuss the fees and charges associated with a current account
Types of Current Account Fees and Charges
The four major types of current account fees and charges are discussed below –
1. Monthly Non-Maintenance Fee
Banks charge a monthly non-maintenance fee if you fail to maintain a minimum balance in your current account. For instance, many banks, including Kotak Mahindra Bank, charge a monthly non-maintenance fee if you fail to maintain a minimum balance in your account. This fee is imposed as a penalty when the account balance falls below the required minimum amount set by the bank.
2. Transaction Charges
Banks may charge you for each transaction through your current account, including cash withdrawals, transfers, and cheque clearances. While some banks provide limited free transactions, others may impose a fee for every transaction beyond the limit. Understanding the terms and conditions associated with transaction charges is essential before choosing a current account provider.
3. Overdraft Facility
An overdraft facility allows you to borrow money up to a predetermined limit using your current account. While convenient during emergencies, it comes with interest rates comparable to personal loans. Therefore, utilising this feature judiciously is crucial.
4. Annual Debit Card Fee
Some banks require annual payments for debit card services linked to your current account.
Maximising Value Through Reduced Spending
With a solid understanding of current account fees and charges, learning practical tips to optimise your hard-earned money is equally important. Following are three proven tips designed to help you contain your current account
expenses:
- Shop Around: Not all current accounts offer similar benefits, so thorough research is advisable. When examining alternative accounts, remember to weigh the relative significance of annual percentage yields, introductory promotions, ongoing fees, and other services bundled together. Additionally, niche providers specialising in streamlined online experiences deliver attractive fee schedules and exceptional ease of use.
- Meet Minimum Balance Requirements: Adhering to your bank’s minimum balance thresholds serves dual purposes. First, it demonstrates good faith compliance with agreed-upon contractual obligations, enhancing your credibility as a valued client. Second, fulfilling these prerequisites frequently leads to direct reductions in otherwise applicable maintenance fees, resulting in tangible savings passed onto you.
- Limit Unnecessary Transactions: To minimise processing fees and reduce overall costs, consolidate smaller payments into larger batches, use automated bill payments when possible, and opt for eStatements instead of traditional SMS services.
Wrapping Up
Awareness of current account fees and charges empowers you to make informed decisions regarding your personal or corporate finances. Implementing cost-saving measures helps preserve valuable resources, enabling smarter allocation and growth opportunities. Remember to keep track of your spending habits and regularly evaluate your banking arrangements to minimise unnecessary expenditures and enhance your capital budgeting practices.