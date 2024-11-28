CTP Finalizes Construction of Tesco’s State-of-the-Art 100,000 sqm Logistics Centre in Hungary.

CTP has finalized construction of Tesco’s State-of-the-Art 100,000 sqm logistics centre in Hungary.

Takeaway Points

CTP has finalized construction of Tesco’s State-of-the-Art 100,000 sqm logistics centre in Hungary.

The centre will fully serve Tesco stores nationwide starting in March 2025.

The facility is powered by renewable energy, with 8,620 solar panels installed, providing a total capacity of 3.75 MW.

Tesco’s State-of-the-Art logistics centre

CTP, Europe’s largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), said on Thursday that it has handed over a new 100,000 sqm logistics centre in Hungary to Tesco. Built as part of a greenfield investment spanning 60 hectares near Szigetszentmiklós, the state-of-the-art facility aims to increase Tesco’s efficiency in serving Hungarian customers, optimize transportation logistics, and significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions and environmental impact. The centre will fully serve Tesco stores nationwide starting in March 2025.

The nearly 1-kilometer-long logistics complex includes two cold storage halls with variable temperature settings, a dry goods hall, a truck wash equipped with a water recycling system, vehicle repair and forklift service facilities, a gas station, and electric vehicle chargers, the firm said.

Zsolt Pálinkás, CEO of Tesco Hungary, commented, “We are very pleased to take possession of our new domestic logistics centre, which is a huge milestone in the history of Tesco in Hungary. The retail sector has undergone significant transformation in recent years, with home delivery services, innovation, and sustainability becoming increasingly important. With this environmentally conscious logistics centre, equipped with the most modern technologies, we are better prepared to meet new demands while making progress toward carbon neutrality by 2035. CTP has proven to be an excellent partner, delivering world-class construction and real estate development solutions that support our position as a leader in the Hungarian retail market.”

Dr. Ferenc Gondi, Managing Director of CTP Hungary, said, “The construction of Tesco’s domestic logistics centre in Szigetszentmiklós is a prominent milestone in CTP’s history in Hungary. We believe in becoming an integral part of the communities where our logistics parks are present, and this project reflects our commitment to enhancing quality of life for the local population. Through sustainable and people-centric real estate development, we strive to create transparent and innovative solutions that support economic growth while prioritizing environmental responsibility.”

How will this work?

CTP said that by combining its storage operations into one centre, Tesco will streamline its supply chain processes and reduce emissions caused by transportation. The road development in the surrounding area has also been completed to ensure uninterrupted and efficient traffic flow for both the local population and the logistics centre, as part of the investment.

What is powering the Centre?

According to the report, the facility is powered by renewable energy, with 8,620 solar panels installed, providing a total capacity of 3.75 MW. The building has been awarded an ‘A’ energy rating and is expected to achieve BREEAM certification by the end of 2024.

According to Tesco’s calculations, the redesigned logistics operation will reduce annual transportation-related CO2 emissions by 830 tons. Additionally, the complex’s truck wash features a water recycling system, and an irrigation well has been installed to maintain green spaces without impacting the local drinking water supply.