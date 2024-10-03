Crypto Under Pressure Amidst Middle East Tension: How Will Avalanche, Ethereum, and InteMarkets Perform?

The crypto market, like the global financial market, has come under huge selling pressure as tension in the Middle East reaches new highs. While many cryptos fail to escape the sea of red, crypto analysts have shared their outlook for the last quarter.

After the current bearish market, many crypto experts have predicted a resumption of September’s bull market. Ethereum (ETH) could recover $3,000 before the year ends, while a price target of $50 has been set for Avalanche (AVAX). But, analysts expect IntelMarkets to be the biggest gainer as it surges towards $0.5.

Ethereum (ETH) Loses Key Support, But Analysts Still Optimistic

The September uptrend culminated with Ethereum (ETH) peaking above $2,700 for the first time in weeks. However, the leading altcoin suffered a huge drop like the rest of the crypto market, falling below 30-SMA ($2,463.5) and 50-SMA ($2,5180).

As a result, the sentiment of the Ethereum coin dropped into the fear zone. As a result, Coinglass reported that Ethereum ETFs suffered a net outflow worth $48 million on October 1.

However, ShayanBTC from CryptoQuant has shared how the Ethereum price could return to $3,000. According to ShayanBTC, the funding rates of ETH have been steadily rising. The analyst explains that if this rate continues rising, the price of Ethereum (ETH) could skyrocket above $3k before the year ends.

Avalanche (AVAX) Holds Critical Levels, Eyes $50 Q4 Rally

Before the recent market plunge, Avalanche (AVAX) was one of the best altcoins, skyrocketing by more than 22% to end the month of September. Also, even after the plunge, the Avalanche coin managed to hold two critical support levels at 30 and 50-SMA.

Holding these critical levels puts AVAX in a very good position to extend its gains when bullish momentum returns to the market. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of the Avalanche crypto underscores this bullish sentiment.

However, as the uptrend begins, AVAX must first recover above the 200-SMA at $32 for full confirmation of its bull run. If this happens in October, then the Avalanche price could skyrocket towards $50 before the year ends.

IntelMarkets (INTL) Pumps 200%, Set for Rally To $0.50

Despite the bearish market sentiment, IntelMarkets (INTL) has been one of the best-performing cryptos. From its starting price of $0.009 in September, the price of INTL has skyrocketed by more than 200% to hit its current price of $0.027364. By the end of Q4, market experts have set a price target of $0.50 for INTL, making it a must buy crypto.

The rise in the price of IntelMarkets correlates with the growing attention to its cryptocurrency ICO. IntelMarkets has attracted the attention of crypto industry experts for putting together a team of top minds to build a next-gen trading platform. The team includes experts from Goldman Sachs, OpenAI, and Renaissance Technologies.

They are building a trading platform and bots built on the next-gen Rodeum artificial intelligence. The Intelli-R robots are self-learning and can evaluate market conditions and your trade history performance to continuously improve your results and make you more profitable.

The platform also offers traders access to data feed from over 50 leading channels along with holistic trading signals using the Intelli-M data consolidation platform. All these features help IntelMarkets offer a seamless trading platform that helps you better allocate capital and make more profit while trading.

Why More Investors Are Buying IntelMarkets Than Ethereum and AVAX

Over the last week, IntelMarkets has seen more attention from investors than Ethereum (ETH) and Avalanche (AVAX). Not only has the new crypto managed to defy the current bear market, but it also looks to be one of the best-performing cryptos in Q4.

