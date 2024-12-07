Crypto Traders Enjoy Run Of Green Candles Buying Tron And Dogecoin, Could This MemeFi Token See 2000% In The Next 60 Days?

The recent bullish sentiment shift in the crypto market has given rise to a phenomenal rally for Tron (TRX), with the price surging over 100% within a day. Likewise, Dogecoin witnessed a massive rally last month and blessed traders with over 200% returns.

Amid these big players’ tremendous performance, an emerging altcoin, Cutoshi (CUTO), has been going viral for its unique memeFi ecosystem. Cutoshi has the potential for a 2000% rally in the next 2 months.

Tron (TRX) Doubles Within A Day To Establish A New ATH

Starting September 2024, Tron moved steadily in an uptrend channel and reached the $0.17 price level, from which it had previously faced significant resistance. Tron surged along with the broader crypto market and broke out above this crucial resistance with massive demand.

The breakout induced more demand, and Tron gained significant momentum, reaching the $0.226 price level with a 30% surge. However, the price faced sharp rejection from this zone, and the Tron price underwent correction for the following week.

Two days ago, Tron regained demand and reached a new all-time high of $0.4407 by gaining over 100% within a single day. The price pulled back over 20% yesterday due to profit booking, and Tron currently trades at $0.3326. After the massive swing, the price has slowed today, and a doji has formed due to a balance between the selling and buying pressure.

Is Dogecoin (DOGE) On The Cusp Of A Breakout From This Consolidation?

In November 2024, Dogecoin broke out of the upper trendline of an uptrend channel and gained over 150% within a week. However, the rally slowed, and Dogecoin has been consolidating below the $0.44 level for the past three weeks.

Dogecoin experienced a 4.27% price gain in the last 24 hours and trades at $0.438. The daily trading volume has also grown by 50%, reflecting increased market demand. Dogecoin has immediate resistance at $0.466 and $0.48 and is taking support from the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).

Despite the consolidation, Dogecoin has gained demand, which indicates a potential breakout of the trendline that joins the current price with the two peaks in March. If Dogecoin does breakout with significant momentum, it may have another rally and has the potential to gain 70% to reach its ATH.

Cutoshi (CUTO): A Unique Blend Of Memecoins And Utility

Cutoshi shows excellent potential to outperform the recent massive rallies of Tron and Dogecoin. This emerging token has taken social media by storm due to its hybrid ecosystem, which combines the fun meme coin community with a utility token’s practical, real-world use cases.

Inspired by the Asian Folklore of the Chinese Lucky Cat, Cutoshi is extending its mascot’s lucky power to everyone and spreading the mass adoption of DeFi to help create an efficient decentralized economy. The project uses viral memes to grow its community and provides crucial DeFi functionalities to members, such as the multi-chain Cutoshi DEX and Cutoshi Learning Academy.

It also offers rare NFTs to early members and token holders with exceptional DeFi use cases in the ecosystem. Cutoshi will mint only 8,000 NFTs and divide them into five rarity classes. The limited quantity supports the value boost, and members can trade these rare NFTs to make a profit or hold them as a badge of honor.

NFT holders will also be eligible for discounts on the upcoming merch shop, which will sell CUTO-themed merchandise such as hoodies, beanies, coffee mugs, phone cases, etc., so members can show their devotion to the lucky cat and keep its spirit near to draw good fortune and prosperity.

The native token, CUTO, has been surging through the presale and is currently valued at $0.031 in the fourth stage. The token’s value will keep surging in the coming stages, and Cutoshi has also designed the tokenomics to maintain the growth in CUTO’s value even after the launch by keeping the total supply capped at 440 million and reserving 7% of the supply for the burn mechanism, which will boost the value over time.

