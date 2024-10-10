Crypto Presale Spotlight: Qubetics Excels while EOS and Quant Expand Blockchain Communication!

Imagine participating in a crypto presale that has raised $1.2 million across three stages. Qubetics ($TICS) stands out by offering gasless fees in today’s competitive market. This feature ensures that users can transfer assets seamlessly without incurring the typical high costs of blockchain transactions. With this feature, Qubetics is revolutionising how people engage in cross-border payments. Meanwhile, EOS is gaining attention with a record high in Total Value Locked (TVL), and Quant continues to build momentum with its growing market capitalisation and cross-chain compatibility. While these projects push the boundaries of blockchain, Qubetics remains a top pick for investors seeking the best crypto ICO presale.

Why Qubetics is the Go-To Option in the Crypto Presale?

Qubetics has quickly gained traction, raising $1.2 million in its crypto presale, which is now in Phase 3. Currently priced at $0.0132 per $TICS token, it offers an excellent entry point for early investors. As the project grows, the raised capital highlights its strong potential for solving real-world issues in global finance.

Qubetics distinguishes itself with its advanced applications and features, one of which is gasless ($TICS) transactions. This unique feature is exclusively available through Qubetics’ non-custodial wallet. Global businesses seeking to optimise their financial operations can benefit from these gasless transfers, allowing faster and more cost-effective payments, whether dealing with international suppliers or customers. Qubetics has become a preferred choice in the market by providing a significant edge in efficiency and affordability. This innovative feature also offers early investors and future platform users a competitive advantage.

EOS Achieves an All-Time High in TVL

EOS recently hit its highest value locked in the past few days. The TVL on the EOS blockchain has risen to $272.16 million EOS. This achievement shows how crucial EOS has become in the decentralised finance world, bringing more users and developers to the platform. The previous record had been $263.03 million EOS. Its increased popularity in utilising decentralised applications and smart contract executions led to an increased total value locked. Regarding scalability and efficiency, EOS has proven to be a formidable player in the DeFi space.

Quant Expands Blockchain Communication

Quant is attracting interest due to its market capitalisation exceeding $992,739. The coin has experienced consistent growth, with a recent 6.25% price bump, and analysts anticipate its worth could climb to $73.10 or $80.73 by the end of 2024. Quant’s emphasis on enabling seamless communication among various blockchains is crucial for the future of decentralised networks. By allowing cross-chain data transfers, Quant ensures a more connected and functional blockchain ecosystem.

Conclusion

Qubetics, EOS, and Quant are making impressive progress in cryptocurrency. Qubetics, with its dedication to addressing financial issues without requiring gas fees, continues to stand out as the most attractive investment option for investors looking for a crypto presale. While EOS reaches higher TVL milestones and Quant makes progress in blockchain communication, this is the perfect moment to participate in the Qubetics presale at a price of $0.0132 per token. Seize this exclusive opportunity today and be a part of the exciting growth of blockchain technology!

For More Information

Qubetics: https://qubetics.com

Telegram: https://t.me/qubetics

Twitter: https://x.com/qubetics