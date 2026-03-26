Bitcoin is leaving exchanges faster than it’s coming in, and March has seen BTC outflows again and again. But according to CryptoQuant analyst Darkfost, that pattern is a mark of accumulation, rather than short-term flipping. Meanwhile, a pharma company has raised $21 million specifically to buy prediction market tokens, and Robinhood has approved a $1.5 billion buyback as its stock slides nearly 40%.

Based on this latest crypto news, though, there’s every reason to believe in the purported 1000x potential of DeepSnitch AI come launch, and that launch is less than a week away now (set for 31 March).

As an AI-powered intelligence platform with five live agents designed to surface the sharpest crypto insights, it’s perfectly poised for the 2026 market, and it’s also got the utility to power it to the moon. Days away from launch, the token looks undervalued at $0.04669, so if you’re planning to buy in, definitely do it as soon as possible.

Bitcoin outflows go deeper, corporates buy tokens, and Robinhood is confident with a massive buyback

In crypto news today, CryptoQuant data is showing BTC exchange netflows have been negative for most of March, with only one inflow spike before Bitcoin touched above $76,000 on March 17. Nick Ruck of LVRG Research told CoinTelegraph the outflows are a mark of long-term holding rather than short-term speculation, which is really a classic precursor to buying pressure.

And one of the stranger things in breaking crypto news this week, Israeli biotech firm Enlivex closed a $21 million debt round and then immediately spent $10 million of it on above 3 billion RAIN tokens at a 62% discount. Prediction market trading volumes surged above 1,200% year-on-year to above $23 billion, and Enlivex is betting its treasury on that trend accelerating.

Meanwhile, Robinhood has approved a $1.5 billion share repurchase after its stock dropped 39% year-to-date from its October 2025 highs. This is a buyback that indicates how much internal confidence is sticking, even as geopolitical headwinds batter crypto and tech stocks. Wall Street analysts still rate HOOD a strong buy with a consensus $123 target, nearly double its current price.

But the very best token on the market right now has room to run and utility to back that run: DeepSnitch AI. Its launch is less than a week away now, and it has all the trappings of a moonshot.

Latest crypto news and tokens gearing up for the next quarter

1. DeepSnitch AI

DeepSnitch AI isn’t a simple platform that just helps you do research. In fact, it turns the entire process of doing that research into a repeatable, easy checklist that takes minutes instead of hours, and under the hood, it’s doing hours worth of work to glean the most critical and reliable insights.

The latest dev update has brushed up the platform, and it’s slicker than ever, laid out as someone who actually trades crypto designed it because that’s exactly what happened. Expert on-chain analysts built this from the ground up, and it shows, with alerts populating in real-time across the main feed.

You can then pick any of its AI agents to find out more, each snitch tasked with a different core area of research. It can tell you if anything seems off, audit tokens, and offer straightforward replies to direct questions.

This utility is more than enough foundation for a 1000x run, which is what’s anticipated in the next few days. Thai is a platform that attends to an urgent need in crypto, and the adoption potential is enormous.

Priced at just $0.04669, the 31 March launch is set to bring with it an enormous repricing, but there’s still time to stack up on tokens at this level. If there’s anything you take away from crypto news today, let it be at least some curiosity about DeepSnitch AI, as it really does have the potential to be the next moonshot, with launch only days away.

https://youtu.be/sakLNY5D5MQ

2. Chainlink

A whale has purchased above 384,000 LINK, which is roughly $3.5 million, through OTC desks B2C2 Group and Galaxy Digital. That’s pretty much deliberate institutional positioning, and it’s come along in the same week the SEC and CFTC officially classified LINK as a digital commodity.

LINK has broken above its 7-day, 30-day, and 200-day moving averages with an RSI of 68 as of 25 March, and it has the potential to head up above $11 by late April on the back of momentum, as long as it sticks around.

That’s staying power, but the gains are also incremental, rather than explosive. So, if you’re in favor of the latter, better to look to DeepSnitch AI.

3. Monad

Monad’s 9.2% surge to above $0.024 has come along with a 95% spike in trading volume, nearly doubling to above $94 million in a single day.

The Layer 1 project decoupled from broader market performance, which suggests coin-specific dynamics. The risk is that without a confirmed catalyst, momentum could evaporate as fast as it appeared.

If you’re in favor of more reliable, steady tokens, keeping in mind that Monad surged on mystery volume, DeepSnitch AI is an excellent alternative. That’s thanks to its transparent, testable, fully operational platform that hinges on utility rather than speculation.

At a glance

In the latest crypto news, Bitcoin is flowing off exchanges into cold storage, a biotech company is using debt financing to buy prediction market tokens, and Robinhood thinks its own stock is cheap enough to spend $1.5 billion on. But if there’s anyone to bet on right now, it’s DeepSnitch AI, with a live platform, uncapped staking, and a presale with a wildly undervalued token compared to what’s been expertly built.

Launch is set for less than a week away on 31 March, so there’s not much time to get in. But if you plan to, make sure to do so as swiftly as possible to keep yourself in the running for the highest gains. And don’t forget about the VIP bonus codes, which can help you pocket up to 300% extra tokens depending on how much you commit, for a limited time.

For more information and to buy in, head to the official presale, and follow the team on X and Telegram so you don’t miss an update.

FAQs

What does Bitcoin accumulation mean for altcoin presales in the latest crypto news?

Persistent BTC outflows from exchanges tend to come right before broader market recoveries. And in 2026, a recovery could send that capital straight to utility-first projects like DeepSnitch AI’s fully operational platform.

Why are institutions loading up on crypto assets in March 2026?

With Enlivex spending $10 million on prediction tokens, whales buying millions in LINK, and Robinhood committing $1.5 billion to its own stock, conviction is on the up and up now. And DeepSnitch AI’s live intelligence platform is set to grab it, with a 1000x launch just around the corner.

How does DeepSnitch AI protect traders from scams?

AuditSnitch scans smart contracts, Token Explorer maps holder concentration and liquidity depth, SnitchFeed flags narrative shifts before they hit mainstream feeds, and altogether, DeepSnitch AI’s agents turn DYOR from a vague concept into an actionable, repeatable process. That’s why its explosive post-launch trajectory makes so much sense.

Disclaimer:

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Cryptocurrency investments carry risk, including total loss of capital.

All market analysis and token data are for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial advice. Readers should conduct independent research and consult licensed advisors before investing.

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