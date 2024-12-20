Crypto News: Massive Shiba Inu Burn, Aave TVL Highest In 2 Years, Rollblock Presale Is Approaching $7.5 Million

The crypto market is brimming with opportunities again. The hype is better now than ever – Shiba Inu just upped its allure after a massive SHIB burn to enhance scarcity. In another crypto news, AAVE recorded a historical TVL ATH of $22.39B to solidify its leadership in DeFi. But leading the excitement has been the new Rollblock’s AI blockchain-based innovative online casino platform that is nearing a presale milestone of $7.5M after breaking ATH.

Rollblock nears $7.5M: The tale of ingenuity and community-driven allure

Rollblock is redefining the iGaming market with its innovative introduction, which has continued to raise the dust. The allure of a revolutionized gaming experience that transcends traditional casinos’ inefficiencies has slingshotted Rollblock to the spotlight.

The blend of that world-class online casino experience and advanced DeFi feature makes Rollblock the most talked-about presale this year. In mere months, Rollblock has already raised nearly $7.5 million. At the heart of this ingenuity is a user-friendly platform that focuses on providing a one-of-a-kind, provably fair gaming experience on over 7,000 titles.

But the real allure attracting whales is the weekly dividend from its revenue share allure. Rollblock’s presale signals its potential to dominate Web3 gaming in the future. The token has gained 315%, and the price is now just $0.0415 in penultimate stages. All you need is a fraction of a penny, and you’re in for the next crypto revolution.

Crypto news: SHIB burn rate spike fuels bullish predictions

Another hot crypto news story dominating headlines is the recent massive Shiba Inu token burn, fueling speculations of another rally. SHIB‘s price stability—hovering around $0.000024 and holding strong near its 21-day moving average—has also backed up these bullish predictions. In fact, Crypto expert Astekz highlights SHIB‘s chart setup as ripe for explosive growth.

Changelly forecasts a 137.53% surge to $0.00006684, while Binance takes a more cautious stance with a modest 6.61% gain. If Bitcoin ascends to $200,000, SHIB‘s market cap could surpass $150 billion—just 4% of Bitcoin’s projected dominance.

Aave TVL hits new ATH. CAN AAVE price finally follow?

Aave has also been smashing records. Data from DeFiLlama revealed that Aave reached a whopping $22.39B in TVL ATH, a significant leap from its previous two-year high of $19B. Yet, the question remains: can the AAVE token catch up? Currently, the Aave price has added 122% MoM, and the positive crypto news has improved its outlook.

Besides, Aave has skyrocketed from $12B in January to over $32.5B this month, reflecting unparalleled liquidity inflows. Further bolstering sentiment, Lookonchain revealed that the Trump family’s crypto project recently purchased over 3,357 AAVE tokens. Meanwhile, broader crypto adoption, increased stablecoin supply, and an emerging altcoin season are setting the stage for AAVE‘s explosive growth.

Conclusion

Recent crypto needs all point to one big narrative – the market is heating up. Shiba Inu‘s massive token burn and one-cent dream are attracting whales, AAVE is reaching a new TVL ATH show, and DeFi is growing more than ever. At the same time, Rollblock’s $7.5M presale marks a pivotal moment in GambleFi innovation, offering unparalleled investment opportunities. As adoption grows, these projects are setting the stage for what could be a historic era in the crypto market.

