Crypto News: Dogecoin Price Ready to Rally Again, Shiba Inu Achieves Record SHIB Burn, Rexas Finance (RXS) Swooshes Past Presale Stage 9

The crypto sector continues to hold ground as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) catch the eyes of investors due to price movements and further developments. On the other hand, Rexas Finance (RXS) has also established itself as one of the most exciting cryptocurrencies, having just achieved stage 9 in its presale and now entering the 10th with great vigor.

Dogecoin (DOGE): A Price Surge Might Be in Sight

Dogecoin is set to make the news again as it recently experienced an increase of 10.04%, which lifted the token price to $0.4835 and the market cap to $68.66 billion. This surge has strong technical analysis backing it, such as an RSI sitting at 70.20, meaning there may be possible resistance ahead but also signaling strong buying pressure. Trading volume also surged by 69.04%, showing strong interest in DOGE from both retail and institutional investors. The ongoing hospitable atmosphere for Dogecoin is due to its good ability to copy Bitcoin, which has recently gone above $100,000. Analysts have stated that if important levels of support are held, DOGE’s short-term target will be $0.60 and its long-term target $2. This resurgence comes as DOGE fully intends to bolster its meme coin portfolio as it actively improves its ecosystem.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): A Burning Event That Is Making Some Records

Recent Shiba Inu developments have raised some interest, especially its recent SHIB burn event that seems to be gaining traction. A staggering 3,400% surge in the burn rate was recorded with the destruction of 2 billion SHIB tokens in one day. This lower supply coincided with an upward price movement for SHIB, whose price was hovering around $0.00003128, with a 22% increase over the past week. The market cap of the Shiba funds is sitting at $18.32 billion at the moment. This further boost is setting up a positive set of circumstances for investors as more analysts suggest further gains for SHIB are likely. Shiba Inu’s once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reach $0.00004 is just around the corner, and all it needed was the burn mechanism along with whale activity and sustained market demand. If it can capture the same market flow seen back in 2021, then SHIB could be headed to the moon.

Rexas Finance (RXS): Never-Ending Growth

Rexas Finance is comfortably redefining the crypto market with its out-of-the-box concept of asset tokenization. The project gives investors control, allowing them to buy fractional stakes in high-value markets, such as real estate, fine art, and collectors’ items. This has the potential to turn these illiquid markets into accessible and liquid ones. The platform’s presale was impressive, raising about $25 million and selling more than 330 million tokens as it reaches stage 10. Currently, the token is valued at $1.50. Features offered by Rexas Finance help deviate from the common, making this project one of a kind. The Rexas ecosystem includes the following: Rexas Launchpad for decentralized funding and investment into projects, Rexas GenAI for NFT art that runs on artificial intelligence, and a treasury that provides reasonable and accurate yield strategies. The platform is thoroughly secured and transparent, and having undergone a CertiK audit has enabled these features to be effective.

Tokenomics and Giveaway

Rexas Finance has a max supply of 1 billion tokens, of which 42.5% are planned to be pre-sold, and 22.5% are to be used for staking. The remaining fraction allocated includes liquidity, treasury, marketing, team, giveaways, and partners, respectively (15%, 10%, 3%, 3%, 2%, and 2%). Winning $1 million in giveaways is quite the motivation, with 20 target winners receiving 50,000 RXS tokens each.

Pricing and Forecast for RXS

The price response suggests a listing fix of $0.20 to be active on major exchanges by Q1 2025. The forward forecast seems promising, with analysts predicting the maximum price to be between $5-$6 by mid-2025 due to the ever-increasing ecosystem demand. In a longer strategic focus, the price of the RXS token is estimated to increase up to $125 per token, encompassing asset tokenization advancements and strategic collaborations.

Conclusion

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have also been trending with their recent price developments, but Rexas Finance plans to revolutionize the market with its efficient fundamentals and roadmap. RXS is a project worth considering and is expected to be active in the upcoming cryptographic wave. It allows investors to diversify their portfolios with promising returns. Investing right now makes sense as RXS successfully gets listed on more exchanges, giving it more appeal.

