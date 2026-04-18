The crypto market news backdrop just shifted. The Iran ceasefire eased the geopolitical premium on oil, spot Bitcoin ETFs pulled $411 million in a single day, and Standard Chartered raised its Solana 2026 target. The real gains of the cycle go to wallets that position before the crowd confirms the trend, and one name is pulling the sharpest capital before its Binance launch. This article breaks down the latest crypto market news and why Pepeto is earning attention most large caps cannot hold.

Crypto Market News: Ceasefire, ETF Flows, And The Macro Setup Shifting

US Iran peace talks resumed this week easing Strait of Hormuz concerns, and that relief unlocked the rotation into risk assets. Spot Bitcoin ETFs pulled $411 million in net inflows on April 15 per CoinSpectator, the strongest single day reading in over a month, with BlackRock’s IBIT adding $505 million over April 14 and 15 alone. Goldman Sachs filed for its own spot Bitcoin ETF the same week, Morgan Stanley’s MSBT debuted at 0.14% fees, and Standard Chartered set a $250 target on SOL while Doo Prime maintained $336. The Federal Reserve is holding rates at 3.50 to 3.75% ahead of the April 28 FOMC meeting, supportive enough for risk capital to move.

Crypto Market News: Tokens In Focus Right Now

Pepeto Absorbs Capital The Rest Of The Market Only Talks About

When crypto market news widens like this, with Schwab entering spot trading and ETF flows turning decisively positive, a new wave of investors arrives looking for earlier stage opportunities. Identifying the strongest is the hard part, and Pepeto is why serious traders have stopped scrolling through the usual presale lists. The PepetoAI risk scanner rates every position end to end so buyers see the danger before a dollar moves, cutting hours of manual research into seconds, and the fee free swap engine removes the trading cost that normally drains every rotation between chains.

These tools solve the problem retail traders have always lost money to, acting too slow on a move that smart wallets already front ran. Pepeto is the rare presale with a Binance listing locked in rather than rumored, a SolidProof audit on every contract, and the engineer behind the original Pepe directing the build alongside a Binance veteran on the dev side. Funding above $9.13M confirms real buying before the catalyst, not after.

Presale pricing stays at $0.0000001685 per token, a floor the open market will not see again once trading opens. Community projections of 100x to 300x after listing line up cleanly with what pre listing entries have produced historically. Every day the raise fills faster, and the window at the fixed floor narrows.

Solana (SOL) Holds The Rotation But The Cap Weighs Back

SOL trades near $89 per openPR, up 4.5% after the Iran ceasefire triggered a broad risk on rally and $537M in crypto liquidations. Standard Chartered’s $250 target delivers roughly 3x if it plays out across 2026, strong for a blue chip, yet from a cap near $45 billion the math caps what any new dollar can produce.

Chainlink (LINK) Carries Real Utility But The Cap Weighs Back

LINK trades near $9,67 per BanklessTimes data, sitting in a 72 day base with JPMorgan and UBS running settlement pilots on Chainlink infrastructure and CCIP processing $18 billion in monthly cross chain volume. The Bitwise CLNK ETF has pulled flows above $99 million, yet a $5 billion cap means a break toward $12 to $14 delivers a couple multiples at best.

Conclusion

The Iran ceasefire easing risk, $411 million in single day ETF flows, and Standard Chartered raising price targets is a real bull run signal. The question now is which entry delivers the largest outcome when the cycle fully arrives. No token holds what Pepeto holds, an open presale with whale entries accelerating, a locked Binance launch, and three live exchange products shipping value. Every self made crypto millionaire gives the same advice, position in the name the market is still sleeping on, because a dormant 2012 Bitcoin wallet recently moved 2,100 BTC worth above $147M after turning roughly $13,800 into over 10,000x. Pepeto is still at the presale floor, and knowing about this entry early while watching it launch without acting is the regret that stays for years.

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What is the biggest crypto market news today?

The Iran ceasefire has eased geopolitical pressure, spot Bitcoin ETFs pulled $411 million on April 15, Goldman Sachs filed its own BTC ETF, and Charles Schwab announced a spot BTC and ETH trading rollout.

How is the Fed’s rate stance affecting the current rotation?

The Fed is holding rates at 3.50 to 3.75% ahead of the April 28 FOMC meeting, a restrictive but stable backdrop that has allowed institutional capital to return to ETFs while keeping altcoin rotation selective.

Why is Pepeto drawing the capital other tokens cannot hold?

Pepeto pairs a fixed presale floor, a full audit, three working exchange products, and a locked Binance launch, a setup structurally delivering the multiples blue chips at mature caps cannot produce this cycle.