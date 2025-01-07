Crypto HARO Service Launches the First Web3 Media and Expert Connection Platform

“Help a Reporter Out” network to connect media representatives with leading industry executives

LONDON – 7th January 2025 – Crypto HARO, a new tool connecting Web3, AI and fintech media with subject matter experts, has launched today. The free-to-use digital service provides a unique platform for posting and responding to real-time media requests on trending topics and breaking news within the Web3 industry. While traditional HARO (Help a reporter out) initiatives have existed for several years, this is the first crypto and Web3-focused platform of its kind.

For Digital Media, Podcasts, and Events

Crypto HARO will streamline source identification for journalists, podcasts hosts and event organizers, securing lightning quick commentary and interviews from prominent Web3 industry leaders.

The service has direct access to hundreds of thought leaders at the cutting edge of their industry niche, including some of the most renowned names in the web3 industry for web3 media to utilise for their upcoming articles, events or podcasts.

Reporters, podcast hosts, content creators, event organisers, influencers and other media outlets can immediately start posting media requests on the Crypto Haro homepage via a simple form.

A key feature of the service is the speed of response offered for the media and journalists. Crypto HARO prides itself on delivering expert comments within 12-24 hours of receiving a request. With the constantly-evolving nature of the industry, Web3 related media can leverage Crypto HARO as a valuable resource to gain expert insights from key industry leaders in a timely manner.

For Subject Matter Experts

Crypto HARO users can bolster their individual profiles or their project’s visibility in leading crypto and fintech media by providing a swift and insightful comment aligned to industry-related topics.

As trust is one of the most essential elements in a project’s growth and reputation, Crypto HARO is a valuable resource for expanding an individual’s network with key industry media. Responding to requests and successful media placements will ensure visibility within the leading crypto and Web3 media outlets to captivate target audiences whilst increasing project visibility.

Interested journalists or subject matter experts can register for Crypto HARO here.

About Crypto HARO

Crypto HARO is a “Help a Reporter Out” service connecting Web3 media with subject matter experts. Podcast hosts, journalists, event organisers, Influencers and other media representatives can post time-sensitive requests for interviews or commentary and efficiently receive responses from registered thought leaders, PR representatives, and project stakeholders.