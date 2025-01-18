Crypto Fans’ Flock to BlockDAG’s 10% USDT Cashback Program! Cardano Price Surges & Tron Struggles Against Resistance

Success in the crypto market often depends on timing and a solid plan. Cardano (ADA) saw a $90 million rise in open interest, showing strong market activity, while Tron (TRX) faces ongoing hurdles, unable to break the $0.25 resistance amid selling pressure.

On the flip side, BlockDAG (BDAG) with its unique strategy stands apart by fostering its community through a dual-reward affiliate program. With over $181.5 million raised in its presale, BlockDAG demonstrates how practical initiatives can boost participation and inspire confidence in an increasingly competitive market.

BlockDAG’s Cashback Program: A Win-Win Opportunity for Everyone!

BlockDAG’s new affiliate program offers a unique chance for crypto enthusiasts to enjoy double rewards through a straightforward dual-benefit system. For a limited 10-day period, participants can earn 10% cashback in USDT on every referral and purchase, making it a standout program in the market.

The program’s appeal lies in its equal reward structure: both the referrer and their friend receive 10% cashback. This setup not only boosts individual gains but also creates a supportive and collaborative atmosphere within the BlockDAG community.

Eligibility is simple—anyone with an active BlockDAG account can participate. By sharing a personalized referral link, users can invite friends to join. When purchases are made using the link, both parties instantly receive 10% of the transaction value in USDT, adding immediate value to every interaction.

For example, Sarah referred five friends who each purchased $500 worth of BDAG coins. She earned $250 in USDT, while her friends each received $50. Similarly, James used his social media platform to invite 20 participants, earning $1,000 in three days.

This initiative aligns with BlockDAG’s presale success, which has already raised over $181.5 million and increased BDAG coin prices by 2,380%, from $0.001 to $0.0248. Now in its 27th batch, the presale is nearing the $200 million milestone.

The time-limited nature of this program emphasizes the urgency to act. By showcasing real-world rewards and syncing with presale progress, BlockDAG strengthens its presence in the crypto market, driving blockchain adoption and fostering loyalty within its growing community.

Cardano Price Forecast: Open Interest Jumps $90M

Cardano (ADA) has experienced a remarkable $90 million surge in open interest, showcasing increased attention to cryptocurrency. Open interest, a measure of active derivative contracts, is a key indicator of market sentiment and potential volatility. This growth highlights traders’ expectations for significant price movement in the near future.

The rise in open interest coincides with higher trading volumes, reinforcing the possibility of heightened market activity. Historically, such trends often precede sharp price changes, as market participants prepare for major upward or downward shifts.

Tron (TRX) Faces Challenges at $0.25 Resistance

Tron (TRX) continues to face difficulties breaking past the $0.25 resistance. After reaching a peak of $0.44 on December 4, 2024, the price quickly declined to $0.33, triggered by a bearish engulfing candle. Since then, TRX has consolidated between $0.22 and $0.34. Technical analysis reveals that TRX is trading below a descending trendline, indicating persistent selling pressure. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains under the neutral 50 level, further emphasizing the bearish sentiment.

Additionally, the In/Out of Money Around Price (IOMAP) metric identifies strong resistance at $0.25, where 1.43 million addresses hold over 800 million TRX. This concentration of holdings could act as a significant sell-wall, hindering any upward momentum for the token

Final Thoughts

The different paths of BlockDAG, Cardano, and Tron highlight the variety of strategies in the crypto market. Cardano’s open interest surge suggests possible market shifts, while Tron’s persistent challenges reflect ongoing hurdles.

BlockDAG, however, stands out by combining robust crypto presale with community-focused incentives like its cashback program. This approach not only promotes engagement but also positions BlockDAG as a reliable player in the competitive cryptocurrency space.