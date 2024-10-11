Crypto Experts Stunned: DTX Exchange (DTX) Outpacing Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE) by Miles With 200% Returns So Far

The crypto market is capturing headlines again as Donald Trump announced he would fire Gary Gensler on the first day of his presidency. In this space, one DeFi project is getting mass appeal: DTX Exchange (DTX). This phase three presale star has already given early buyers a 200% return. Since it can disrupt online trading, experts hint at a potential 3,000% value rise soon.

With this prediction, DTX Exchange has the potential to surpass established crypto currencies like Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Meanwhile, they are seeing some exciting news and price growth.

DTX Exchange (DTX) Seen as a New Market Disruptor

Things are moving fast for the DTX Exchange (DTX), approaching phase four of its presale. Those who bought into it early are enjoying a 200% return. With millions of DTX tokens already sold, it is clear that people are excited about what this DeFi project brings.

DTX Exchange will launch a unique trading platform that combines the best features of centralized and decentralized exchanges. Thus, people will be able to access over 120K financial instruments. These may include gold, stocks, crypto coins, etc. Additionally, this will all be done in privacy as no sign-up KYC checks are required – a big step up from its peers.

Those looking to support this project are now buying its native token, DTX. This DeFi coin is now worth just $0.06. However, once phase four of the presale starts, this price will jump to $0.08, a 33% surge. Experts foresee the rising demand for DTX due to all the innovation it brings. This may result in a potential 3,000% pump once a Tier-1 CEX lists DTX soon.

Ripple (XRP) Named a Platinum Winner, Price Stagnates

Ripple (XRP) is another altcoin that is seeing exciting news. Recently, Ripple announced that Juniper Research named it a platinum winner in the best cross-border payments platform category. Meanwhile, Canary Capital filed for an XRP ETF, which could bring more attention to this DeFi project.

Although this was bullish Ripple news, its price has not increased as expected. It is currently trading between $0.53 and $0.52. The Ripple coin value has also dropped nearly 3% on the monthly chart. Nevertheless, some experts are still bullish about Ripple (XRP). if the XRP ETF gets approved, they predict a potential value jump to $0.58 soon.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Ecosystem Company Acquired by Spirit Blockchain

Dogecoin (DOGE) is another one of the top 10 altcoins with some noteworthy news. Notably, Spirit Blockchain Capital announced that it has acquired the Dogecoin Portfolio Holdings company. The amount of money given was not made public. With this development, Spirit Blockchain will buy all warrants and issued securities of the Dogecoin Portfolio Holdings.

This company was created by a team of Dogecoin (DOGE) supporters to build up its ecosystem. In other news, the Dogecoin crypto value has jumped nearly 4% on the monthly chart. This altcoin is trading above its 50-day EMA of $0.10. Due to all these bullish Dogecoin news and signals, experts foresee a jump to $0.14 before October ends.

Can DTX Exchange Rise Faster Than Top Altcoins Like Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE)?

DTX Exchange (DTX) is making a name for itself in the crypto space. It has advantages since it has a smaller market cap than Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE). For instance, it needs less money for its price to rise. Plus, given its ties to many markets like the $17T gold one – DTX may have better long-term growth potential.

