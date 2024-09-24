Crypto Experts Are Betting on BlockDAG Over Cardano and Polkadot—Is 2024 the Year of BDAG?

As the crypto world gets more exciting, everyone’s keeping an eye on big players like BlockDAG, Cardano, and Polkadot. BlockDAG is all over the news with a whopping $74.5 million from its presale, innovative technology, and talks of new partnerships with major soccer clubs. Experts are saying BlockDAG might just be the dark horse of 2024, with a vibe similar to early Kaspa and Solana.

On the other side, Cardano is showing some signs of getting back on track but is still dealing with issues like fewer people using the network. Polkadot is at a crucial point too, trying hard to push past that $5 mark. The technical signs are there for a possible upturn, but it’s still a tough climb.

Is BlockDAG Poised to Be the Next Big Crypto?

BlockDAG has been making a splash unlike any other presale project in the last five years, clinching big deals and raising an impressive $74.5 million. With a team of top crypto experts and partnerships with major European soccer names, BlockDAG is redefining standards in the crypto space.

Analysts are pointing to BDAG as possibly the most undervalued crypto of 2024, attracting early investors from successes like Kaspa and Solana. There’s a buzz around daily whale transactions ranging between $1-2 million, contributing to an astounding 1680% return so far.

The excitement doesn’t stop there. Over 120,000 members of the BlockDAG community are gearing up for the Testnet launch on September 20th. BDAG holders are looking forward to minting coins and testing out the blockchain’s features. The presale is ongoing in batch 23, with BDAG coins available at just $0.0192 each, presenting a great opportunity.

There’s also chatter about BlockDAG finalizing a third partnership with a Premier League soccer club, merging the worlds of soccer and crypto. These strategic moves are not just increasing visibility but also connecting BlockDAG with millions of potential new users, speeding its ascent in the crypto world.

What’s Next for Cardano: Will ADA Reach $0.40 or Drop to $0.35?

Cardano appears to be picking up steam, hinting at a potential uptrend, but concerns over its network’s performance persist. In the last week, ADA’s price has risen by 8.14%, with much of the community feeling optimistic about its prospects. Technical indicators are showing signs of a possible climb from the $0.29 support level to the $0.40 resistance mark.

However, recent data suggests a decline in both active addresses and transaction volumes, which could undermine ADA’s stability. The derivatives market is showing some positive signs, indicating a cautious optimism among traders. For a sustained rise, Cardano needs to see better network activity. Investors should keep an eye on resistance levels at $0.383 and $0.40 and support levels at $0.36, $0.353, and $0.32.

Polkadot (DOT) Challenges the $5 Resistance: Will It Break Through?

Polkadot (DOT) is currently up against a tough $5 resistance level, struggling to keep up the momentum despite some recent advances. After a brief spike above $5, the price quickly fell back, showing there are some hefty challenges still to face. Right now, DOT is moving within a falling wedge pattern, which typically signals that a bullish turnaround might be on the horizon if it can break above the upper trendline.

Technical signs, like the stochastic RSI, show the asset is oversold, suggesting there could be a significant upward move soon. The open interest in the market is also looking optimistic, with a positive funding rate and active trading around $5.30 to $5.39, showing that traders believe in the potential for DOT’s price to climb. Although things look hopeful, it’s crucial for investors to stay alert to how DOT handles this pivotal $5 resistance.

Takeaway

BlockDAG, Cardano, and Polkadot each offer unique opportunities and face distinct challenges in today’s crypto scene. BlockDAG is quickly gaining attention with its strategic partnerships and strong presale numbers, especially as it prepares for its upcoming Testnet launch.

Cardano shows promise for growth but needs to address its network issues to keep its momentum. Polkadot’s struggle at the $5 mark highlights the unpredictable nature of the market and the critical role of technical breakouts. For those interested in these projects, the next few months are likely to be crucial as they navigate through an ever-changing crypto landscape.

