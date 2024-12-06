Crypto-credit service QOVVO.IO begins closed beta testing

An innovative crypto-credit service has entered the market, and began its work in closed beta testing mode.

The new service is designed for users who want to use the full potential of their crypto assets and offers a convenient and secure platform for lending against cryptocurrencies in the P2P format.

The QOVVO.IO platform provides Borrowers with the ability to use cryptocurrency as collateral, opening the way to quick and easy loans. Users will be able to choose offers with flexible loan terms or create their own, which allows them to take into account individual preferences for terms and amounts. Lenders receive a mechanism for safely investing their capital. Loan payments are secured by highly liquid crypto assets and significantly exceed income in the traditional banking sector.

The platform uses modern security methods, including multi-level data encryption, to ensure reliability for all participants.

The QOVVO.IO service expands lending options and provides an alternative way to manage your assets.

What the new service offers:

Cryptocurrency-backed loans: A unique model that allows users to effectively use their crypto assets without selling them.

High level of security: Modern security protocols and regular audits protect user data and assets.

Transparent and flexible terms: Users can choose or propose loan terms and amounts themselves, making the lending process flexible and convenient.

During the closed beta testing period, the platform invites a limited number of users who will be able to test the service and leave their feedback. This feedback will allow the team to improve the functionality and take into account user suggestions for the full launch of the platform.

The service is open for registration for beta testing. Users interested in participating can leave a request on the company’s official website and get early access to the platform.

We are actively working on introducing the latest blockchain and security technologies to the financial industry. Our goal is to provide people with innovative tools for effective asset management and building financial independence.

We are confident that together with you we can create a product that meets the highest standards!

With you, for you, The COVVO. IO