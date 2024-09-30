Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum’s Downtrend is Over, Toncoin (TON) and Rexas Finance (RXS) to benefit the Most

Lately, the ETH token of the cryptocurrency Ethereum has shown a bullish reversal after a long bearish drift, prompting analysts to ponder whether the case could cut for the world’s second-largest market. However, a crypto analyst watched Ethereum’s technical analysis and said that Ethereum’s downtrend is over. Let’s delve into the analysis made by the top crypto analyst.

Ethereum’s Recovery Path: Breaking Key Resistance Levels

Ethereum regaining the $2,500 mark has resulted in the market feeling that the negative overtones are gradually changing into cautious optimism. The next big level to watch out for will be the $2,800 area, which may have a lot of liquidity at that level. Breakout above this level is likely to be a point of interest for traders and investors as it may demonstrate that the bulls are amplifying the trend. However, everyone knows that the crypto market is extremely volatile, therefore, even when things seem to have gotten better with Ethereum, instant market corrections cannot be avoided. Efforts to hold onto the important support zones might be countered leading to a pullback but at least for now, the indicators point towards an increase in the movements of the market where analysts emphasized that they expect a rally toward the $2,800 levels and beyond.

Toncoin (TON): A Rising Star With Strong Technicals

Although the recent improvement of Ethereum has been making headlines, it is worth mentioning that other altcoins are also starting to perform rather well. Such is the case of Toncoin (TON), an altcoin that has been able to attract attention mostly because of its solid technical building and fascinating network adoption. Currently, TON remains range-bound around the resistance level of $8.0. Once this level is broken a stronger uptrend will likely commence targeting $10. Toncoin is one of the altcoins that several analysts have recently predicted will enjoy further upward movement. The anticipatory bullish sign in this case is that of the golden cross which happens when the short-term moving average crosses over the long-term moving average. Furthermore, with Toncoin’s RSI, it is also on a healthy level which means that there is still some upward movement before the asset becomes overbought. The rising social metrics of Toncoin also indicate that the interest of both retail and institutional investors is building up. It can be expected that the cryptocurrency will surge to newer heights within a short period, say analysts. Sustained growth in the asset above the $10 mark, can allow Toncoin to be positioned as one of the most rewarding altcoins of the year touted to make it big.

Rexas Finance (RXS): A Trending Altcoin With Massive Potential

One more altcoin yet to be regarded is Rexas Finance (RXS), a project that looks very promising given that it is still in its presale phase. Rexas Finance is poised to transform how digital assets are handled and early investors are being offered an opportunity to stake their claim on a platform that is meant to simplify and make crypto investments more efficient. The presale of RXS has entered its second stage, where $1.25 million has been raised from the sale of 20 million tokens at $0.04 per token. Following this rapid sellout was the first stage where 15 million of the tokens were sold out in under three days, this stage had almost all the current remaining tokens for sale to investors. The third stage of the presale is currently ongoing and the tokens are selling at $0.05 each with a projection that investors can sell at $0.20 when listed. What creates the buzz around Rexas Finance’s review of the project is the fully integrated platform that addresses the issues of digital asset management. The goal of RXS is to satisfy such needs by offering users the ability to fully interact with their cryptocurrency portfolios. Analysts predict that Rexas Finance (RXS) will perform extremely well over the next few months considering prevailing market conditions. This is based on the fact that many industry analysts are optimistic that the presale prices of RXS could rise by more than 50x.

Conclusion

The market price movement of Ethereum of late seems to encourage the factors of bullish direction, Toncoin (TON) and Rexas Finance (RXS) are two more altcoins that have shown remarkable potential. The current technical indicators and network expansion of Toncoin support the upward trend, while the success of the presale of Rexas Finance gives great hopes for growth in the future.

For more information about Rexas Finance (RXS) visit the links below: