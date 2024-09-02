Cryogenic Systems and Their Impact on Various Industries

Cryogenic systems refer to infrastructure that can maintain cryogenic (very cold) temperatures to help preserve liquefied gases. These typically include systems such as cryogenic storage systems, a cryogenic pump, a phase separator, and cryogenic piping.

The increasing demand for cryogenic systems has come as a response to the budding use of these elements across a multitude of industries. In fact, industry experts estimate that the cryogenics sector will grow at a steady rate of 6.4% between the year 2020 and 2025.

Industries that are at the Forefront of Using Cryogenic Systems

Medical and Pharmaceutical Industries

The significance of liquid oxygen systems in the pharmaceutical and medical industries cannot be overlooked. These two industries have numerous crucial uses of oxygen as a respiratory aid. Besides oxygen, they also use nitrogen to assist in guaranteeing a quick cooling process for the conservation and transportation of body cells and tissues.

Still, on the medical front, cryosurgery is used today to aid in eliminating unwanted tumors or tissues, including both malign and benign skin conditions. And all this is done by employing liquefied nitrogen. Some of the gases that cryogenic systems provide for use by the medical and pharmaceutical industries are:

Helium gas

Medical oxygen

Nitrous oxide

Medical air

Food Industry

The food industry is yet another market that has progressively started using cryogenics in various of its processes. For example, nitrogen can be used to cool and freeze different food products. This gas also assists in controlling their exact temperature when undertaking delicate processes such as transportation and distribution.

Its use in this industry aids in facilitating control of cold-chain-dependent food products, thereby reducing damage to them and minimizing economic losses. Nitrogen also plays a crucial role in preventing oxidation in both liquid and solid food products, as well as in facilitating technological advances, e.g., modified atmosphere packaging.

Electronics

The electronics sector is also increasing its reliance on technical gases and their cryogenic complements. For example, professionals in this sector can use nitrogen gas to make the atmosphere inert to prevent any oxidation processes. Additionally, nitrogen is also used as a transporting gas against impurities when producing and welding semiconductors.

Therefore, cryogenic processing is crucial in helping increase the functional life of a circuit board. Professionals in the electronics sector similarly use these substances in a variety of devices, including superconductive, semis, and switching devices. Its use here has to do with its low temperatures, which help decrease resistance.

Cryogenic systems are making a huge impact on the aforementioned industries. It’s also important to note that these systems can take on various forms depending on the company that acquires them and its area of specialization.

Energy

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG): Cryogenic systems play a critical role in the energy sector, particularly in the production, storage, and transportation of LNG. Natural gas is cooled to -162°C (-260°F) to convert it into a liquid state, making it easier and more economical to transport over long distances.Superconductivity: Cryogenics is used in the development of superconductors, which can conduct electricity with zero resistance at very low temperatures. This technology is crucial in the development of highly efficient power grids and advanced scientific research tools like particle accelerators.