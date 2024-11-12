Cregis Unveils Cutting-Edge Crypto Infrastructure at Hong Kong FinTech Week 2024, Redefining Digital Asset Management

Hong Kong, 12th November 2024, ZEX PR WIRE, In an era where digital finance evolves at breakneck speed, Hong Kong FinTech Week has become a beacon for pioneering innovation. This year, Cregis took center stage, presenting its enterprise-grade crypto infrastructure solutions to over 30,000 fintech professionals worldwide. More than just a showcase, the event allowed Cregis to engage deeply with industry leaders and showcase advancements in secure, scalable digital asset management—pushing the boundaries of what digital finance can achieve.

“Hong Kong is not just a gateway to Asia—it’s a hub of financial innovation,” said Shawn Yan, CEO of Cregis. “Our presence here reflects our commitment to setting new standards in crypto infrastructure, bringing unparalleled security and performance to enterprises worldwide.” Yan’s comments underscore Cregis’s vision: to create a secure, global framework for digital asset management that aligns with today’s demanding financial landscape.

Driving Innovation in Self-Custody: MPC Wallet as the Anchor

One of Cregis’s key highlights at the event was its Self-Custody MPC (Multi-Party Computation) Wallet, a solution that redefines asset ownership by prioritizing user autonomy. In an industry that often relies on intermediaries, the MPC Wallet empowers users with complete control over their assets by distributing private keys across multiple nodes—a feature that aligns with the ethos of decentralized finance.

Eric Cheung, Regional Business Development Director APAC at Cregis, elaborated: “With our MPC Wallet, users truly own their future. This solution was designed to provide the highest level of asset protection, addressing real concerns around security and privacy in digital finance.” The wallet resonated with individual and institutional users alike, emphasizing Cregis’s commitment to trust and transparency.

Seamless Efficiency and Scalability: Enterprise Solutions in Action

Beyond personal custody solutions, Cregis’s infrastructure is purpose-built for the demands of large-scale enterprise clients. The platform’s adaptable API integrations and robust backend allow for smooth, high-volume asset management, catering to the needs of businesses involved in high-frequency trading and large transaction flows. During live demonstrations, Cregis showcased its infrastructure’s performance under intense transaction loads, which attracted interest from major banks, blockchain firms, and fintech companies.

“Hong Kong FinTech Week provided an invaluable opportunity to connect with leaders across the fintech ecosystem,” remarked CEO Shawn Yan. “Our solutions received excellent feedback, and the connections we’ve established will fuel our mission to lead in digital asset management.” These demonstrations highlighted Cregis’s potential to transform digital finance, particularly in integrating crypto capabilities seamlessly into enterprise systems.

Engaging the Future of Fintech: A Standout Presence at Hong Kong FinTech Week

The Cregis booth was a hub of interaction and innovation, attracting experts, potential partners, and media professionals. Designed to encourage interaction, the open layout allowed visitors to engage directly with Cregis’s suite of technologies, experiencing firsthand how the company’s crypto infrastructure can enhance business operations. Attendees left not only impressed by Cregis’s technology but also inspired by its dedication to security, scalability, and user empowerment.

With its innovations and robust engagement at Hong Kong FinTech Week, Cregis has solidified its role as a leader in enterprise-grade crypto infrastructure. As the digital finance industry progresses, Cregis’s focus on security, scalability, and integration will make it a trusted choice for institutions worldwide, setting a new standard for digital finance.

About Cregis

Cregis stands at the forefront of crypto infrastructure services, committed to providing secure, scalable, and user-centric solutions for digital asset management. Offering services such as the Self-Custody MPC Wallet, Wallet as a Service, and Payment Engine, Cregis empowers businesses to seamlessly integrate crypto capabilities into their operations. By prioritizing security through advanced multi-party computation (MPC) technology and offering flexible integration options, Cregis enables institutions to navigate the evolving digital finance landscape with confidence.

Websit: https://www.cregis.com/

Twitter:https://x.com/0xCregis